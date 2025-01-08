Global Food Acidulants Market Poised For Growth With A 5.4% CAGR Over The Next Decade: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Food Acidulants Market is experiencing robust growth, reflecting the evolving preferences and increasing demand from the food and beverage (F&B) industry. In 2019, the industry reached a valuation of USD 2,126.6 million, growing at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2019 to 2023. By 2024, the market is expected to achieve a value of USD 2,727.4 million. Looking ahead, analysts predict a CAGR of 5.4% during the projection period (2024 to 2034), culminating in a total market value of USD 4,614.8 million by the end of 2034.

Food acidulants are indispensable to the F&B industry, serving a broad range of functions including flavor enhancement, freshness retention, and ensuring food safety. These ingredients contribute a sour taste to food and beverages and play a critical role in maintaining product pH levels. Commonly used acidulants such as citric acid , lactic acid, and acetic acid are employed in various forms to meet specific industry needs. From soft drinks and confectionery to dairy and meat products, food acidulants are central to improving texture, stability, and extending shelf life while preventing spoilage caused by microorganisms.

A few influencing factors that increase the sales of food acidulants are:



The rising food sector, government aid, and the spreading of several diseases among livestock are accelerating the demand for food acidulants.

The growing disposable income, emerging economies, and rising demand for processed foods are increasing the adoption of food acidulants.

The food and beverage manufacturers increase the adoption of food acidulants to enhance the flavor of pastries, jams, and jellies.

The growing demand for fumaric acid in the food and beverage sector provides a strange and acidic taste to the food increasing market growth.

The adoption of citric acid changes the taste and flavor of cold drinks and sweets, which accelerates the demand for food acidulants. Increasing demand for nutritious and preserved food drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways



Market Valuation and Growth : The global food acidulants industry was valued at USD 2,126.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,614.8 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Demand Drivers : Factors such as population growth, urban migration, and changing eating habits are boosting demand for acidulants. Additionally, the rise in consumer preference for natural and organic products is influencing industry trends. Product Applications : Acidulants are used extensively in the production of beverages, dairy, confectionery, and processed meat, contributing to food quality, safety, and longevity.



“The Food Acidulants market stands at a pivotal point, driven by the dual forces of consumer demand for quality and stringent industry regulations. Manufacturers who innovate and adapt to the shifting landscape of natural and organic preferences will lead the market in the coming decade. The market's growth reflects not only the rising consumption of processed foods but also the industry's ability to meet evolving health and safety standards.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Key Trends in the Food Acidulants Market

The demand for food acidulants in the food and beverages industry to improve the flavor and prevent enzymatic browning. The growing demand for cold drinks and other carbonated beverages is surging the market share during the forecast period.

There is increasing adoption of tartaric acid due to its antioxidant function, which is estimated to drive market expansion. Manufacturers avoid harmful and inorganic acidulants that may injure cooking staff by irritating the skin, respiratory system, and eyes. The growing adoption of food acidulants to increase the shelf life of food and maintain quality is fuelling market growth.

The rising demand for milk, meat, and eggs is bolstering the demand for food acidulants. Nowadays, an increase in the innovation of food and exotic beverages blends with citric acid is enhancing the market trends. The uplifting demand for citric acid for syrups, desserts, and confections is growing in market share. Moreover, increasing trends of ready-to-eat and drink are bolstering the adoption of food acidulants in several food and beverages during the forecast period.

Industry Challenges

Despite its promising growth trajectory, the food acidulants market faces notable challenges. Manufacturers are under pressure to meet rising consumer expectations for natural and organic acidulants. The development of such products requires significant investment in research and innovation. Moreover, stringent self-regulatory and legislative health safety requirements on acidulant use add to operational complexities. Companies must also navigate supply chain disruptions and rising raw material costs that can impact profitability.

Growth Drivers

The demand for food acidulants is bolstered by several key factors:

Key Industry Highlights

Citric Acid: The Leading Food Acidulant for Preservation and Flavor

Among food acidulants, citric acid stands out as the most versatile and widely used, serving dual purposes as a preservative and flavor enhancer. Naturally present in fruits, it aligns with consumer preferences for clean-label ingredients, making it a top choice for manufacturers.

Rising Demand for Long-Shelf-Life Bakery Products Boosts Acidulant Use

Consumer demand for bakery products with extended freshness is driving the adoption of acidulants in the industry. Acidulants play a crucial role in preventing spoilage and microbial growth, ensuring baked goods maintain their texture, flavor, and quality for longer periods.

Innovations in Fermentation Technology Propel Acidulant Production

Advancements in fermentation technology are transforming the food acidulants industry. Enhanced microbial strains and optimized fermentation conditions are improving productivity and reducing costs in the production of acidulants like lactic acid .

Regional Analysis of Food Acidulants Industry

Massive F&B Industry of USA reason behind dominant sales of Acidulants

There is a well-established food and beverage industry in the United States, which drives demand for acidulants as well. The food additive uses of citric acid and phosphoric acid are very popular as they go into beverages, processed food as well as sauces. Consequently, the high use of these additives helps in improving taste, extending shelf life and controlling the required pH of the food product.

China's lead in production & export of Citric and Phosphoric acid making it a key player

Key reasons for China's dominance in the global food acidulants market include the high production and export of citric and phosphoric acid. Food preservatives and flavor boosters are a necessary part of the food & beverage sector. Coupled with its considerable phosphate reserves, China's large-scale industrial structure allows the capacity to manufacture these acids at a low cost.

Increasing urbanization & changing dietary patterns increasing acidulants usage in Indian markets

The growth of acidulants in India has some innovative dynamics such as increasing urbanization and evolving dietary trends. As the population shifts to urban centers, there is an upsurge of ready-to-eat foods and drinks, which include acidulants for preservation and enhancement of taste. Further, the increase in the number of people consuming more processed and packaged foods due to busy schedules and changing eating habits is also causing a rise in the demand for acidulants.

