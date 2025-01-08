(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Market

Surge in data generated through social media platforms is fueling the growth of the AI in social media market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a new report, titled, " Witnessing CAGR of 28.7% | Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Size Reach USD 12 Billion by 2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market size generated $992.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 28.7% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 347 Pages) at:The rise in the integration of AI in social media applications for effective advertising, the growing popularity of AI in social media to provide real-time information on target audiences, and a surge in data generated through social media platforms drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market. By technology, the machine learning and deep learning segment would dominate the market in terms of revenue in 2031.The global AI in social media market trends is segmented into organization size, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Depending on the organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Based on technology, it is categorized into machine learning and deep learning, and natural language processing. By application, it is divided into sales and marketing, customer experience management, predictive risk assessment, and image recognition. Based on industry vertical, it is bifurcated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and e-commerce, media & advertisement, education, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market. The retail and e-commerce segment, however, would dominate the market in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 31.7% during the forecast period. The report also provides an analysis of IT and telecom, media and advertisement, education, and others segments.Enquiry Before Buying:Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.Leading players of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market analyzed in the research include Baidu, Facebook, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Snap, Inc. (Snapchat), Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet), Salesforce, Inc., and Hootsuite, Inc.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (347 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsCovid-19 Scenario:● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market in a positive way.● This is due to the rise in the work from home trend, which compelled employers to use AI-based social media, thereby driving the AI in the social media market growth. People remained at home during the lockdown, and this led to the increased usage of social media applications.● Additionally, the pandemic had significantly impacted the advertising industry. Many companies cut back on their ad spends, leading to an increased focus on ROI and a greater reliance on AI-powered advertising tools to help maximize the effectiveness of ad campaigns.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. Digital Map market:2. cognitive computing market:3. cloud services market:4. cloud backup & recovery software market:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

