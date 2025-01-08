Odisha Aims To Lead India's Aviation Industry With MRO Facility Development

(MENAFN- KNN India) Odisha, Jan 8 (KNN) Odisha is gearing up to make its mark in India's sector by developing state-of-the-art maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

In a major move, the state has begun consultations with leaders to turn this vision into reality.

On Monday, the Commerce and Department hosted a high-level stakeholder meeting where industry heavyweights like GMR Group, Star Air, Safran, Max Aerospace, Pritnee Aerospace, and the MRO Association of India were present. Senior officials from the of Civil Aviation also joined the discussions.

“We aim to establish Odisha as a leader in the aviation industry,” said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who led the meeting.“This is a key step towards building a 'Viksit Odisha' where innovation and infrastructure come together to create a thriving aviation ecosystem.”

The discussions focused on creating an investor-friendly environment under the state's Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022.

Key proposals include offering attractive incentives, such as a 30 per cent capital subsidy for MRO investments, and rolling out skill development programs to ensure a well-trained local workforce.

Principal Secretary Usha Padhee explained that Odisha's natural strengths-its leadership in aluminium production and a strong industrial base-give it a unique edge for setting up world-class aviation facilities.

She also highlighted the strategic importance of Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar, and Puri airports in positioning the state as a regional aviation hub.

What's more, the state is partnering with Singapore to learn from global best practices in aviation and MRO operations. The collaboration is expected to boost Odisha's global outlook and bring sustainability and innovation into the fold.

“This isn't just about infrastructure,” Padhee added.“It's about creating opportunities for local talent and building a robust ecosystem for the aviation industry.”

With a combination of strategic location, abundant resources, and progressive policies, Odisha is well on its way to becoming a preferred destination for MRO operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and airlines.

The state's efforts could not only reshape its economy but also strengthen India's aviation infrastructure as a whole.

(KNN Bureau)