Pyrum Innovations AG: Building permit for new in Greece

08.01.2025

Pyrum Innovations AG: Building permit for new plant in Greece

Pyrum partner Thermo Lysi SA receives building permit for the planned Pyrum plant in Greece

Groundbreaking expected for summer 2025 Order of long leads expected in Q2 2025 Dillingen / Saar, 8 January 2025 - Last week, the Greek project company Thermo Lysi SA received approval for the construction of a Pyrum plant for the recycling of waste using the pyrolysis process. This means that all the necessary permits and licences for the construction of the new plant in Greece have been successfully completed and the project is now considered "fully approved". From a regulatory perspective, nothing now prevents a final investment decision from being taken. This decision is expected in the first half of 2025. In the next step, the long leads, i.e. the plant components with the longest delivery times, are expected to be ordered in the second quarter of 2025, to ensure a smooth construction phase later on. Thermo Lysi expects to break ground in summer 2025. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are delighted to start the new year with this positive news. Now that all the necessary permits have been granted, we can start the next planning phase. With this construction, our technology crosses the national border for the first time, so we can now look forward to the next joint steps. In future, a further 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year will be returned to the recycling cycle in the most environmentally friendly way." Pyrum Innovations AG and Thermo Lysi SA have previously agreed on the construction of a joint plant in Greece with a recycling capacity of 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year. The recycling plant will be built on a site about 140 km north of Athens in the Livanates region and will recycle almost half of the annual volume of end-of-life tyres in Greece. Pyrum has planned to acquire a 15% equity stake in the project company.

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered carbon black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Thanks to respected certificates such as REACH and ISCC Plus, the products are considered to be of high quality, sustainable and renewable. Pyrum has already received multiple awards for its innovative solutions and has been nominated for the 2025 German Environmental Award this year.



