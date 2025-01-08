Saudi women embrace natural beauty trends focused on authenticity, sustainability, health

(MENAFN) In recent years, Saudi Arabian women have started adopting a more organic approach to their beauty regimens, emphasizing authenticity, sustainability, and health above extensive makeup and carefully manicured perfection.



Several women interviewed by Arab News explained how this trend, which prioritizes activities that accentuate their natural characteristics while fostering general well-being and environmental sustainability, represents a profound congruence with both personal and societal beliefs.



For Laila Al-Ghamdi, this shift is personal. “A few years ago, I would say natural beauty was everything to me. As a young teenager, my whole world used to revolve around the epitome of beauty,” she declared. “Nowadays, healthier choices are influencing my decisions, and ironically, they’re the ones that make me prettier.”



Local brands that meet these evolving requirements encourage this change. One notable example is LOCA Beauty, a Saudi company established in 2018 that emphasizes sustainability.



“LOCA Beauty was born out of a desire to provide innovative solutions that align with the Saudi lifestyle,” stated Mai Al-Mohaimeed, marketing manager of LOCA. “We focus on natural ingredients and sustainable packaging, which resonates deeply with our customers.”



MENAFN08012025000045016953ID1109066994