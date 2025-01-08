Security Automation Market 2032 Trends: Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global security automation market has grown due to the rising cybercrimes impacting industries such as BFSI and telecommunications.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The cloud computing model is widely used due to its strong and adaptable architecture. Many firms are turning to cloud solutions to simplify data storage since they provide remote server access over the internet, as well as limitless computing capacity. Furthermore, having a cloud-based architecture enables businesses to monitor all of their apps by providing incredibly tough analytics that run in the background. However, the rise in adoption of cloud has increased the number of cyberattacks. This boosts the demand for real-time threat detection among enterprises, thereby propelling the growth of the security automation market.Allied Market Research published a report, The global security automation market size was valued at $9.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $26.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2032.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 250 Pages) at:Security automation leverages technology to streamline cybersecurity tasks like threat detection, incident response, vulnerability management, compliance monitoring, and policy enforcement. It uses tools, scripts, and platforms to enhance security operations, boost efficiency, and strengthen an organization's security stance.Regulatory standards such as GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compel enterprises to employ strong security measures to secure sensitive data and comply. Security automation streamlines compliance efforts by automating security controls, audits, and reporting procedures. In addition, the threat landscape is always changing, with attackers using increasingly complex methods to circumvent standard security protections. Security automation enables organizations to react fast to new threats by automating the detection, investigation, and reaction to security incidents in real time. These factors contribute to the constant growth of the global security automation market.Similarly, the adoption of cloud computing, IoT devices, BYOD rules, and hybrid IT environments has increased the complexity of IT infrastructure management and security. Here, security automation gives enterprises the scalability and agility they need to efficiently secure complex and dynamic IT systems. Moreover, it helps organizations to reduce their operational cost by automating manual and repetitive tasks. This enables enterprises to increase their efficiency and reduce manual errors.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:Recent Development:1. On May 6, 2024, Swimlane LLC announced a marketplace for security automation. The Swimlane marketplace is designed to enable organizations to automate security operations across business processes.2. On March 13, 2024, Stellar Cyber and Torq announced their partnership to develop automated security operations platform. The partnership is intended to offer security teams across organizations with turnkey integrated solutions for streamlining their security operations.3. On February 27, 2024, NTT Data Group Corporation announced its partnership with Swimlane LLC for its security automation. This partnership is intended to strengthen NTT's capabilities of Security Operations Center (SOC) Solutions.4. On June 6, 2023, Palo Alto Networks in partnership with Cortex announced the launch of Expander 2.2 which integrates AI capabilities to improve modern SOC for changing the security operations across enterprises.By Deployment Type, Security automation solutions are typically offered through cloud-based and on-premise deployment models. Cloud-based solutions are gaining popularity due to their flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, making them ideal for businesses with dynamic and remote work environments. On-premise solutions, however, are preferred by organizations with stringent data privacy and security requirements.By Solution, the market is segmented into several solution categories, such as threat intelligence, identity and access management (IAM), security incident and event management (SIEM), endpoint protection, and vulnerability management. Threat intelligence solutions help organizations proactively detect and mitigate potential security threats, while IAM solutions focus on ensuring proper access control. SIEM systems provide real-time analysis and incident management, and endpoint protection ensures devices connected to the network are secure.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:By End-User, the security automation market serves various industries, including BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), IT and telecom, government, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. BFSI organizations are major adopters of security automation due to the need for protecting sensitive financial data, while the healthcare sector increasingly integrates automation to secure patient data and comply with regulations. Manufacturing and retail industries are also adopting these solutions to protect against cyberattacks on supply chains and customer data.By region, the security automation market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest share in 2023. North America has appropriate infrastructure due to the presence of prime vendors in nations such as the United States and Canada, leading to constant development of advanced security solutions integrating technologies such as AI, ML, and predictive analytics.Major Industry Players: -Palo Alto NetworksCheck PointRed HatCisco Systems IncIBM CorporationFortinetMicrosoft CorporationSecureworksD3 SecurityCrowdstrikeThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key vendors in the global security automation market. 