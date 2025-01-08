(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) BAODING, CHINA – OutReach Newswire – 3 January 2025 – 28th December, 2024, at the prestigious LIWA Hero Festival in the Middle East, GWM's TANK 500 Hi4 Z edition lead the charge and made a bold and unforgettable entrance, capturing the attention of off-road enthusiasts and global fans alike. Through an exciting series of events, numbers of renowned KOLs and influencers as they embark on a journey with the GWM off-road family, showcasing the brand's unmatched off-road capabilities and celebrating its groundbreaking Hi4-Z technology. This experience transcends mere driving-it's a testament to China's leadership in off-road innovation, creating a new standard in the global off-road community.

GWM's Hi4 Off-Road Family Takes Over LIWA: A Journey Through Adventure and Innovation

In the golden sands of the Liwa Desert, where the dunes stretch as far as the eye can see, the 2024 Liwa Hero Festival became the stage for Great Wall Motor (GWM) to redefine off-road excellence. With the TANK 500 leading the charge, GWM once again demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, proving that Chinese engineering is a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

This year's festival brought together off-road enthusiasts, automotive experts, and influencers from across the globe. Amid the desert's demanding terrain, the TANK 500 emerged as a star, showcasing its advanced Hi4-Z hybrid platform and delivering an awe-inspiring performance that sparked global conversations across social media.

The Liwa Desert: A Test of True Off-Road Prowess

The Liwa Desert, nestled in the UAE, is home to some of the world's most challenging off-road terrains. Renowned for its towering sand dunes like the iconic Moreeb Dune, also known as the“Tall Hill,” this desert offers a unique blend of natural beauty and extreme difficulty. Moreeb Dune rises to over 300 meters, with a slope gradient exceeding 50 degrees, making it a true test of any vehicle's capability. Other formidable challenges include: Sabkha (Salt Flats): These deceptive, flat surfaces demand high traction control and stability due to their soft, shifting layers. Slip Faces: Sudden drops and steep inclines require precise torque distribution and power management. Deep Sand Traps: These stretches test a vehicle's ability to maintain momentum without losing traction. Each of these features makes the Liwa Desert an unforgiving environment, ideal for proving the mettle of GWM's off-road vehicles.

The TANK 500 turned heads at the festival, not only for its commanding design but also for its revolutionary Hi4-Z hybrid platform, which has redefined what an off-road vehicle can achieve. As the first platform of its kind, Hi4-Z combines raw power with cutting-edge hybrid efficiency, tailored specifically for extreme conditions.

Moreeb Dune, one of the most famous and steepest dunes in the Liwa Desert, rises at an almost vertical angle of 50 degrees. It's here that the TANK 500's Hi4-Z system truly shines, effortlessly climbing steep inclines and tackling the toughest sand conditions with its strong torque and power output. The Hi4-Z system delivers a combined power output of 715 kW, allowing the TANK 500 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds. This power, paired with a 3-speed DHT transmission, ensures seamless gear shifts and optimal performance across various terrains.

As the convoy ventures through the desert, deep sand pits, sand dune valleys, and rapid dune crossings test both the vehicles' capabilities and the drivers' skills. The TANK 500, with its advanced suspension system and Hi4-Z hybrid system, absorbs the shock of the deep sand valleys, providing a smooth and stable ride even in the most unpredictable conditions. The Hi4-Z platform's torque distribution between the electric and combustion engines ensures that no terrain is too difficult to navigate. With a pure electric range of 200+ km, the TANK 500 offers an eco-friendly yet powerful solution for extended adventures. Its fast-charging capability adds 120 km of range in just 15 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime during long off-road expeditions.