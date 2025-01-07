FUTURE OF CARBON POLICY FORUM FEATURED A RACE OF SEDANS TO SEMIS & THE GIULIANI CLEAN ENERGY AWARD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUBURN, Wash., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean & Prosperous Institute's

7th Annual Future of Carbon Policy Forum showcased the state's latest advancements in clean while featuring a "race" of electric vehicles, from sedans to semis, around the Pacific Raceways track in Kent.



"We put I-2117 in the rear-view mirror, but we are still in a race against time to transition to a clean energy economy," said the Institute's Executive Director, Michael Mann. "Given the latest news on emissions in Washington, we need to accelerate our transition from polluting and expensive fossil fuels to cheaper and cleaner sources of energy for our transportation needs.

"These big rigs being featured here today will help make it possible to beat the clock and realize that clean energy economy."



In order to encourage the purchase of zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles, Washington State has allocated over $100 million for incentives. This funding aims to offset the costs associated with transitioning to cleaner vehicle options.

This year's David and Patricia Giuliani Clean Energy Entrepreneur Award , an annual feature at the forum, was presented to Edo , a company that partners with utilities to transform commercial buildings into virtual power plants (VPPs). Created by McKinstry and Avista , Edo enhances energy efficiency, reliability, and decarbonization by optimizing buildings to be grid-interactive, offering electric utilities valuable demand flexibility. Through its innovative approach to energy and demand optimization, Edo is leading the way toward a decarbonized future.



"On behalf of Edo, I want to sincerely thank the Clean & Prosperous Institute for this incredible recognition," said Hendrik Van Hemert, Edo's Managing Director. "Your dedication to advancing clean energy and sustainable solutions resonates deeply with Edo's mission, where we work tirelessly to empower communities through equitable economic development and sustainable infrastructure. This award is a testament to the collective impact we can achieve when organizations like ours come together to champion innovative and practical solutions for a cleaner, more prosperous future."

In addition to Edo, Atlas Agro and Airbuild were also finalists for the award. Atlas Agro is revolutionizing fertilizer production with its Pacific Green Fertilizer Plant, which uses renewable energy to create low-carbon fertilizer, significantly reducing GHG emissions. Airbuild is leading the way in clean energy with its innovative biopanels and biopods systems that generate solar power, capture carbon, and filter water, offering a unique 3-in-1 solution to drive sustainability.



For video and other assets from today, please check here .

Media, please contact Lee Keller or Danielle Mercure for interviews or additional information

More About Clean & Prosperous Institute

The Clean & Prosperous Institute (formerly the Low Carbon Prosperity Institute) works to responsibly tackle climate change and carbon reduction at the state level. We leverage resources, prioritize truth-telling, and strive for improved government and private-sector collaboration. Our core focus is system design, delivering technically accurate, long-term greenhouse gas reduction strategies that guide policy decisions. We thoroughly explore opportunities and complex risk factors associated with crafting climate policy from the state level upward. We strongly believe in the power of business leadership, bipartisan problem-solving, and data-driven public policy.

Media Contact: Lee Keller

Call or text: 206.799.3805

[email protected]

SOURCE Clean & Prosperous Institute

