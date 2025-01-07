Promise Exchange Program Debuts At CES In Las Vegas Showcasing 7 Tunisian Startups

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The U.S.-funded initiative connects Tunisian entrepreneurs with U.S. and global startup communities

Explore Tunisia's burgeoning startup ecosystem, visit with Tunisia's Ambassador to the US, and connect with global innovators at CES January 7-10 Las Vegas, NV at the Venetian Hall, Booth 50025

The Promise Project, a U.S.-funded initiative to strengthen Tunisia's entrepreneurial ecosystem, is bringing Tunisian innovation talent and startups to CES 2025 for the first time, aiming to connect Tunisian entrepreneurs with the U.S. and global startup communities.

Organized by the Tunisian American Young Professionals (TAYP), the booth will feature cutting-edge innovations from Tunisian startups in sectors such as AgTech, Energy, Robotics, Smart Cities, and Food Tech. The exhibit will spotlight Tunisia's dynamic startup ecosystem with special guests and live demonstrations throughout the CES event.

Additionally, the program will welcome Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. and CES along with representatives from CONECT and the French delegation from CPME (more details below).

The Promise Exchange Program is a U.S.-funded initiative in partnership with the U.S. State Department, Tunisian American Young Professionals and implemented by Deloitte.

Special Guests & In-Booth Event

Innovate Together - Building Bridges Worldwide with special guest,

Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S.

Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. will be visiting the Tunisian booth at CES along with representatives from CONECT and the French delegation from CPME.



Featured Speakers:



Mrs. Hanene Tajouri Bessassi, Ambassador of Tunisia to Washington DC

HE Mrs. Nejia Gharbi,General Director of " la Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations" - CDC Mr. Tarak Triki, Managing Director Smart Capital

Date: Tues., January 7th at 3:00 - 4:00 PM

Location: Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D, Tunisian Booth # 50025

Featured Startups

The Tunisian Companies featured at Booth 50025 (in alphabetical order):

AquaDeep | AgTech

AquaDeep is revolutionizing fish farming with AI-powered counting solutions and IoT-based data extraction tools. Our modular services support aquacultures at every stage, enhancing control and efficiency.

DeepVolt |

Energy

DeepVolt develops AI solutions for E-Mobility. Our flagship product, DeepVolt Location Intelligence Assistant (DLIA), enables cities and businesses to identify profitable locations for EV charging stations in minutes.

OORB (Open Organic Robotics) | Robotics

OORB (Open Organic Robotics) is a young Tunisian startup featuring the OORB framework, the Robodog quadruped educational kit, and the OORB Studio & community. Our open-source framework, built on ROS with AI at its core, offers cloud-based tools for robotics development, including AI-driven code generation, CAD design, and real-time collaboration.

Smart For Green

| AgTech

Our aim is to protect at-risk forests, farms and factories from the threat of fire. Our fire protection solution for farms, forests and factories is based on a multidimensional approach: predicting risks, detecting them in time and assisting response teams.

SPIRAW | Food Tech

SPIRAW combines biotechnology and IoT to offer a home-based solution for growing fresh, high-quality spirulina. Inspired by Nespresso, our innovative machine automates cultivation, paired with a mobile app for monitoring, recipes, and eco-impact tracking.

Wayout

| Smart Cities

Wayout's mission is to eliminate marine pollution and reduce floodings through sustainable solutions to the infrastructure. Our first product launched is Zigofiltre; a filter that captures waste and lets water pass easily. Today we installed a little bit more than 2000 across 22 regions in Tunisia.

WeMake3D

|

Robotics

WeMake3D produces locally made 3D printers fit for both the educational and industrial use. Our goal is to build the bridge between the two fields in order to accelerate the growth of the 3D printing technology in Tunisia, the MENA region and the African continent.

About Tunisia Innovation Hub

The Tunisian Innovation Hub, part of the U.S funded PROMISE project, will showcase 7 Tunisian startups at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.

Organized by Tunisian American Young Professionals (TAYP), the booth highlights innovations in AI, 3D printing, renewable energy, e-mobility, marine tech, agri-tech, smart systems.

About Promise Exchange Program

Promise was founded to strengthen the Tunisian entrepreneurial ecosystem, allowing startups to attract international investments, become more scalable, and maximize economic impact. The program features multiple programs ranging from ideation bootcamps, international exchange programs, patenting assistance, and investment readiness.



About Tunisian American Young Professionals

A non-profit organization powered by an ever-growing community of Tunisian and American professionals across various sectors of industries. We are committed to contributing our experiences and expertise to build thriving economic opportunities and vibrant cultural exchanges between Tunisia and the US.

By connecting professionals and through public-private partnerships, we create projects and initiatives focusing on Export, Entrepreneurship, Exchange and Education.

