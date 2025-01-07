China Launches Test Satellite Into Orbit For Refueling
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
China has launched a test satellite into orbit for refueling,
Azernews reports.
The Shijian-25 test satellite was launched at 4:00 a.m. local
time aboard the Long March-3B rocket.
According to the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the
developer of the Shijian-25, the satellite will be used to test
advanced refueling technologies aimed at extending its service
life.
This satellite launch marks a significant step in China's
efforts to advance satellite maintenance and refueling
capabilities, a critical technology for long-term space
missions.
In-space refueling could allow satellites to operate longer
without the need for costly replacements, reducing space debris and
providing more sustainable space exploration solutions.
MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109065302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.