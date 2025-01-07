Medicosbiotech Wins CES 2025 Innovation Award In Digital Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedicosBiotech proudly announces its recognition at CES 2025, the world's premier event, as a recipient of the prestigious CES Innovation Award in the Digital category. This award honors excellence in innovation, technology, and design, spotlighting MedicosBiotech's groundbreaking chronic wound care solution, Cure Silk.

Cure Silk revolutionizes chronic wound treatment by combining AI with spider silk protein-based therapeutic patches.

Cure Silk revolutionizes chronic wound treatment by combining advanced artificial intelligence (AI) with spider silk protein-based therapeutic patches. This innovative solution empowers users through the Cure Silk App, which utilizes a smartphone camera to capture and analyze wound images. With AI-driven diagnostics, the app identifies wound types and severity, offering tailored treatment recommendations. This user-friendly technology ensures that anyone, even without medical expertise, can manage chronic wounds at home.

At the core of Cure Silk is its spider silk protein-based patch, a breakthrough innovation led by MedicosBiotech CEO, Dr. Wonmin Yoo. This patch is highly effective for treating stage 3–4 pressure ulcers and grade 5–6 diabetic foot ulcers-conditions that have long lacked effective solutions. MedicosBiotech anticipates South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) Class II medical device approval for Cure Silk in early 2025.

Spider silk protein, known for its strength, elasticity, and biocompatibility, has been used in wound care for over 2,000 years but was previously hindered by production challenges. MedicosBiotech's synthetic biology advancements have made scalable production possible, unlocking the full potential of this remarkable material.

"This award recognizes MedicosBiotech's innovative fusion of AI and biotechnology," said Soon Cheol Daniel Kim, COO of MedicosBiotech. "Cure Silk is an affordable, easy-to-use solution that enhances access to chronic wound care, contributing to a more inclusive global healthcare system."

About MedicosBiotech

MedicosBiotech leads in biotechnology with sustainable, bio-based solutions for wound care, skincare, and hair restoration. Key innovations include:

MCB-WH: A fast-acting wound healer.

MCB-Graft: A solution for hair loss prevention and regrowth.

MCB-SpiderSilk: Vegan, eco-friendly spider silk for skincare and medical use.

Through products like the AI-powered Cure Silk App, MedicosBiotech is transforming health and beauty with safe, effective, and innovative technologies.

