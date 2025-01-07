Deputy FM Receives UNCRPD Member
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday member of the UN convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and Head of Kuwait's Society for Guardians of the Disabled Rihab Bouresli.
During the meeting, ways to develop cooperation on issues of common interest were discussed, according to a Ministry statement. (end)
