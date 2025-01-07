Deputy FM Receives UNCRPD Member

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy of Foreign Affairs Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received Tuesday member of the UN on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and Head of Kuwait's Society for Guardians of the Disabled Rihab Bouresli. During the meeting, ways to develop cooperation on issues of common interest were discussed, according to a statement. (end) nmo

