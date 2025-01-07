Annual Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering Rides Back Into Alpine, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cathedral Mountain

- Bob Saul

ALPINE, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Fifth Annual Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering is saddling up for another celebration of Western culture and artistry, taking place February 20-22 at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

Each year, the event draws cowboy poets, musicians, and enthusiasts from across Texas and beyond.“It's such a privilege just to be present with this bunch from the cowboy life, as they wrangle poetry and music born in the dust of their hard work with cattle and horses,” says Event Producer Bob Saul.

The 2025 Gathering will feature a mix of returning favorite performers and exciting new talents or "soon-to-be favorites", honoring the traditions of the working cowboy through poetry, music and storytelling. Event Co-Chair, Kay Nowell, who has been involved with Cowboy Poetry since 1985, is eager to introduce the world of Cowboy Poetry to new attendees. "A Gathering is difficult to explain to someone. They have to experience it in order to quickly become devoted fans with a passion for this art form. Everyone is welcome around 'our campfire'."

Bob Saul established The Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering in 2019. The Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering had retired after 33 years.“We formed a new nonprofit and moved forward with the same energy and spirit as before,” Saul explains.“Again, this year, we'll have an historic event in Alpine, Texas, with award winning cowboy poets, singer-songwriters and old-time cowboys.”

The gathering will showcase a stellar lineup including: Dale Burson, Craig Carter (with Zack Casey), Allan Chapman and Rodeo Kate, Juni Fisher, Patricia Frolander, Pipp Gillette (with Lloyd Wright), Jeff Gore, Skip Gorman, Amy Hale, R.W. Hampton, Kristyn Harris, Andy Hedges, Brenn Hill, Darrell Holden, Carson Houser, Randy Huston, Ross Knox, John Lowell, Deanna McCall, Zack McGinn, Chuck Milner (with Hallie Milner), Roger Mills, John Moore, Terry Nash, Andy Nelson, Joel Nelson, Vess Quinlan, Brigid & Johnny Reedy, Kye Rieff, Randy Rieman, Jake Riley, Chris Ryden, Trinity Seely, Tom Sharpe, R.P. Smith, Jay Snider, Gail Steiger, Rod Taylor and Andy Wilkinson (with Emily Wilkinson).

Cowboy poet Andy Hedges, a longtime participant, reflects on the event's enduring charm:“Along with many others, I started going to Alpine for Cowboy Poetry 25 years ago. That tradition continues today with the Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering. These days, it's like going to a reunion. It's a time to see old and new friends and revel in our shared appreciation for the arts and culture of the working cowboy.”

About Bob Saul:

Bob Saul grew up on one of Charles Goodnight's ranches in the Texas panhandle. His family has been ranching in Texas for seven generations, dating back to 1821. Saul's deep-rooted connection to cowboy culture continues to drive the success of the gathering.

For more Information: For tickets, schedules and event updates, visit lonestarcowboypoetry .

