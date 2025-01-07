عربي


SCS Standards Releases Revised SCS-108 Carbon Neutral Standard For Public Review

1/7/2025 2:00:47 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., January 07, 2025 /3BL/ - SCS Standards is pleased to announce that version 2.0 of the SCS-108 Certification Standard for Carbon Neutral Entities, Buildings, Products, and Services is now available for public review.

The Standard was first introduced in 2022 to establish certification requirements for entities, buildings, products and services to achieve carbon neutral status.

The Standard was revised to include:

  • New requirement to reduce GHG emissions year over year
  • New requirement to pre-purchase carbon offsets for any commitment claim
  • New timebound requirements for Entities to includes scope 3 emissions
  • Updated requirements for allowable claims
  • Alignment with Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly product carbon policy
  • Addition of Section 8, optional Global Heat Reduction Assessment

The public is welcome to comment on the version 2.0 updates to the standard until February 07, 2025. To submit comments, please reach out to ... , or please visit .

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit .

