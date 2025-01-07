Robert Rand, Author Of 'The Menendez Murders,' And Anamaria Baralt, Cousin Of The Menendez Brothers, To Speak At The National Press Club On Jan. 23

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the

resentencing hearing for brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez approaches, journalist Robert Rand, whose book, "The Menendez Murders," revealed new evidence in the case, and

Anamaria Baralt, the Menedez brothers' cousin who has advocated on their behalf, will discuss the prospects for the brothers' release at a Headliners Coffee and Conversation event on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.

Lyle Menendez, turns 57 on Jan. 10, and Erik Menendez, turned 54 on Nov. 27, have been serving life sentences without parole since their conviction in 1996 for the 1989 murders of their parents,

José and Kitty Menendez. Attorneys for the brothers filed a petition for their release after new evidence emerged that corroborates allegations that they suffered years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father. Attorneys will present their case at a resentencing hearing Jan. 30.

Rand, an Emmy and duPont-Columbia Award-winning journalist, has covered the Menendez case since the day after the murders. Rand is also the author of

The Menendez Murders, a book first published in 2018 and updated in 2024 with breakthrough findings.

Baralt, the daughter of José Menendez's sister, will also participate in the event. Baralt is one of more than 20 family members who have advocated for the brothers' release.

The event begins at 2 p.m. ET. National Press Club members and credentialed press may attend at no cost.

Non-members may purchase tickets for $5 . For all ticketing-related questions, please email

[email protected] .

To submit a question in advance for the speakers, put MENENDEZ in the subject line and email it to

[email protected] . The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. ET on the day of the event.

Copies of the book,

"The Menendez Murders"

(September 2024 update), will be available for purchase at the event.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

Contact :

Cecily Scott Martin [email protected]

202-662-7525

