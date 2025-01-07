Accept.Blue Introduces Automatic Card Updater For Effortless Payment Continuity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feature to streamline payments across gateway platform

- Ben FrischPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- accept, a provider of pioneering payment gateway solutions, proudly announces the launch of Card Updater, a groundbreaking feature that automatically updates stored card information for merchants. This innovative tool eliminates the burden of merchants collecting, and customers providing, updated card details when their cards expire, are lost, or are replaced, ensuring seamless transactions and uninterrupted service.With Card Updater, merchants can dramatically reduce failed transactions and improve customer retention. The feature streamlines payment operations, allowing businesses to focus on growth while providing their customers with a frictionless experience."Our mission at accept is to provide a comprehensive, user-friendly payment gateway that addresses the varied and evolving needs of merchants and ISOs," said Ben Frisch, Director of Business Development at accept. "The introduction of Card Updater is a testament to our commitment to continually enhancing the payment processing experience for our Resellers and their clients."Card Updater joins dozens of intuitive and reliable tools designed to improve both the payments processing experience and the bottom line for merchants. These solutions serve industries like CNP, MOTO, Retail, and Ecommerce, as well as merchants leveraging integrated software platforms.About acceptaccept is a white-label payment gateway provider empowering the most successful ISOs and ISVs. Utilizing interchange optimization and advanced processing technologies, accept offers the most cost-effective gateway solution available to resellers and merchants nationwide. Key features include Card and ACH processing, recurring billing, electronic invoicing, a secure customer vault, developer-friendly APIs, hosted payment pages, and extensive fraud prevention. With an intense focus on user experience, innovative solutions, and exceptional support, accept is the preferred choice for ISOs and their merchants. For more information, visit .

Ben Frisch

accept

+1 480-651-8282 ext. 121

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.