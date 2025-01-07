Bluehalo Awarded $49.9M Naval Information Warfare Center Contract For UAS Electronic Warfare Sensor Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BlueHalo, the company transforming the future of global defense through industry-leading Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities, has been awarded a five-year contract valued at $49.9M by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. Under this contract, BlueHalo will deliver hardware, materials and components, engineering services, and integration and operational support to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for Modular Payload compliant Electronic Warfare (EW) sensors onboard multiple Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS).

"BlueHalo continues to deliver inspired engineering and tactical solutions to help our Nation stay ahead of global threats," said James Batt, BlueHalo Chief Growth Officer . "NIWC Pacific has relied on our EW sensors to support mission success for more than 15 years. This contract underlines the confidence customers have in BlueHalo to field the very best capabilities when it matters most."

BlueHalo will support the design, upgrade, testing, delivery, and evaluation of complex sensor systems and their integration into various UAS platforms as part of the NIWC Pacific's work to sustain sensor operations with repair and replacements and train operators on the use of these sensor systems.

"EW sensor integrations can be incredibly complex–spanning multiple airframes, information infrastructures, and domains to meet multiple mission needs," said Mary Clum, BlueHalo Products & Space Systems Portfolio President . "With our technical expertise and superior EW systems, BlueHalo provides customers with the modularity, scalability, and interoperability necessary to support a variety of platforms and configurations."

BlueHalo has provided sensor systems deployed in a variety of platforms supported and maintained by NIWC Pacific and fielded by U.S. government customers. Enabled through both a modular open system approach (MOSA) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA), these sensors have been integrated into multiple programs, including the Group 3 Unmanned Aerial System (G3UAS) program, the USSOCOM Multi-mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (MTUAS) program, and Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aerial System (MEUAS) in support of the Joint Threat Warning System (JTWS) Program Office.

