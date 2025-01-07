Trane Named America's Most Trusted HVAC Brand For 11Th Consecutive Year In Lifestory Research Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® HVAC Brand Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The results are in, and Trane has once again been named America's Most Trusted® HVAC brand by Lifestory Research. This marks the 11th consecutive year that Trane has received this prestigious recognition, solidifying its position as the top choice for consumers considering the purchase of an HVAC system.The Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® HVAC System Study surveyed 8,856 consumers nationwide to determine which brand they trust the most regarding HVAC systems. Trane emerged as the brand consumers consistently rated as the most trustworthy. This recognition is a testament to Trane's success in capturing and retaining the trust of the customers they serve.With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.4, Trane earned the highest trust rating among the top HVAC brands. Brands rated by consumers in the study included Trane, Carrier, Lennox, Rheem, Whirlpool, Goodman, Bryant, American Standard, York, Mitsubishi, Ruud, and Amana.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

