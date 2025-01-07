Inari Raises $144 Million, Paving Path To Long-Term Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The SEEDesignTM company secured significant support from new and returning investors as it seeks to redefine the seed landscape

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Inari, the SEEDesignTM company, today announced the completion of a $144 million fundraise fueled by the performance of its first-generation products and progress toward commercialization. With cumulative equity raised of more than $720 million, the new capital underpins the leading pure-play seed company's strength and paves the way for long-term growth.

The fundraise attracted significant support from new investors, who represented most of the capital raised in the round - including a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and a large financial investor collaborating on forthcoming agriculture projects. Existing investors including Hanwha Impact, NGS Super, the State of Michigan Retirement System and company founder Flagship Pioneering also contributed.

"This round of funding underscores investors' steadfast confidence in our business and ability to bring truly impactful solutions to market," said Inari CEO Ponsi Trivisvavet. "Inari is poised to redefine the seed technology landscape as we work to empower the industry with high-performing products on a global scale. In being a true business partner with seed companies, we aim to achieve our vision of a sustainable food system by designing seeds that support a thriving planet, food security and farmer well-being."

Inari is at the forefront of breeding innovation, combining AI-powered predictive design with an unmatched multiplex gene editing toolbox to deliver step-change outcomes. The company is singularly focused on seed technology for large-acre crops with its first wave of products, and its progress in soybeans, corn and wheat to date is generating excitement from seed companies both within and outside the U.S. The company brings a unique approach to the seed industry by focusing purely on innovation and operating an asset-light business model that reflects the company's commitment to supporting, not rivaling, its customers.

Flagship Pioneering Managing Partner and Inari Board member Stephen Berenson added: "With its pioneering technology, incredible team and commercial traction, Inari is well

poised to create a new paradigm for the seed industry, delivering significant

value to seed companies and their farmer customers."

About Inari

Inari, the SEEDesignTM company, develops seeds that address the world's needs, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a more sustainable, nature-positive food system. Through a combination of AI-powered predictive design and a pioneered multiplex gene editing toolbox, the company is unlocking the full potential of seed to bring step-change soybean, corn and wheat products to market. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari is based in Cambridge, Mass., with additional sites in West Lafayette, Ind., and Ghent, Belgium. Inari is a growing team of more than 300 employees working to solve the critical issues of food security and sustainability. To learn more, visit Inari .

