My Sports Dietitian Partners With National Scouting Report To Elevate High School Athletes' Nutrition And Performance

- Rusty RigneyNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Orleans, LA – January 2025 – My Sports Dietitian (MSD), a leading provider of sports nutrition services, has announced an exciting new partnership with National Scouting Report (NSR), the world's most trusted name in athletic recruiting. Together, MSD and NSR will empower high school athletes with the tools and knowledge to improve their eating habits and athletic performance, maximizing their opportunities to advance to the collegiate level.This collaboration provides NSR athletes with access to MSD's Eat 2 Win app and a network of highly qualified Sports Dietitians. With the app's premium features and expert guidance, athletes can enhance their performance, recovery, and overall health.NSR athletes will gain access to a range of innovative features through the Eat 2 Win app, including personalized meal plan guides tailored to their sport, goals, and caloric needs. The app offers interactive trackers to monitor nutrition, hydration, sleep, and other key metrics, along with gamification elements like leaderboards and achievement badges to keep athletes motivated. Athletes will also have direct access to a designated Sports Dietitian for expert guidance, with options for additional one-on-one consultations. Parents of minors can actively participate in their child's progress as Nutrition Monitors, while NSR scouts can stay engaged with athlete development, enhancing the recruiting experience and fostering collaboration.This partnership aims to provide a holistic approach to athlete development, equipping them with the resources needed to fuel their potential on and off the field.“We are thrilled to partner with My Sports Dietitian to provide our athletes with the nutrition support they need to succeed,” said Rusty Rigney, CEO of National Scouting Report.“Nutrition is a vital component of athletic success, and this collaboration will help our athletes not only improve their performance but also prepare for the demands of collegiate competition.”“This partnership with NSR represents a shared vision for supporting high school athletes in reaching their full potential,” said Ronnie Harper, CEO and Co-founder of My Sports Dietitian.“By combining NSR's expertise in athletic recruiting with our cutting-edge sports nutrition solutions, we're empowering athletes to take control of their nutrition and performance like never before.”Effective January 2025, the partnership will be initially available to NSR scouts, with a full rollout to all NSR athletes and parents to follow.About My Sports DietitianMy Sports Dietitian (MSD) is a sports nutrition technology company with a team of Registered Sports Dietitians dedicated to helping athletes achieve peak performance through personalized nutrition strategies. MSD's Eat 2 Win app improves athletes' eating habits by offering an engaging platform with customized meal plans, trackers, gamification, and expert guidance to support athletes at every level.About National Scouting ReportNational Scouting Report (NSR) is the leading organization in athletic recruiting, connecting talented high school athletes with college programs nationwide. NSR's mission is to help athletes unlock their potential and achieve their dream of playing at the collegiate level.Rusty RigneyCEO, National Scouting Report...

