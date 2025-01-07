Venom Fever Satellites Guarantee Hundreds Of Seats To ACR Poker's $10 Million GTD Mystery Bounty Venom Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is kicking off the new year with two massive Mystery Bounty Venom events, boasting $10 million in total guarantees. And now the popular worldwide poker site's Venom Fever

promotion is giving players an easier, more affordable way to lock in their $2,650 seats to these major tournaments.



The Venom Fever satellites, available until Sunday, February 2nd, are awarding over 800 seats, each worth $2,650, for the $8 million NLH and $2 million PLO Venom events

that both begin with Day1A on Sunday, January 19th. Included are the Beast, Venom Madness, Mega Satellites, and Direct Satellites.



"Our Venom Fever satellites are the perfect way to secure your $2,650 Venom seat for much less or even free," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Packed with substantial prize money, exciting bounties, and tons of chances to qualify, January's Mystery Bounty Venom events are going to be huge-don't miss your chance to be part of the action."

For the $8 million NLH Venom event, players can join ACR Poker's weekly Beast tournament taking place on Sunday, January 12th, 19th and 26th at 5:05pm ET-with 95 total seats up for grabs. The next tourney guarantees 25 seats, and players can buy-in for $95 or qualify for free by climbing the weekly Beast leaderboard.

In addition, Mega Satellites will guarantee a whopping 262 seats from Saturday, January 18th to Sunday, February 2nd, with pathways starting as low as $0. The Venom Madness satellite offers a chance to enter for $16.50 from Sunday, January 12th to Saturday, February 1st, with 10 total seats guaranteed. Players can also take part in daily Direct Satellites that guarantee 369 total seats, with buy-ins from $33.

For those looking to join the $2 million PLO Venom, players can participate in daily Direct Satellites, guaranteeing 42 seats with buy-ins starting at $207.50. To top it off, $290 buy-in Mega Satellites will guarantee 30 total seats, with opportunities to qualify for free.



Although the Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms take center stage, there's still plenty of action this January with ACR Poker's $500,000 guaranteed Venom Warmup . It has flights running Sunday, January 12th through Sunday, February 2nd, with a buy-in of just $55. Players can also take advantage of the Venom Vault

promotion for a chance to win a free $2,650 seat to the Mystery Bounty Venom tourneys.

For further information on ACR Poker's Venom Fever satellites and Mystery Bounty Venom events , including the full schedule, visit ACRPoker.

