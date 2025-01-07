Taco John's Unveils Optimized Business Model Powering New Era Of Accelerated Franchise Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Under the leadership of President and CEO Heather Neary , Taco John's has embraced modernization to create opportunities for current and prospective franchisees. "There's never been a more opportune time to grow with Taco John's," said Neary . "With prime territories available for growth, our enhanced development and performance strategies remain centered on finding franchisees who align with our business strategy and rich culture, while continuing to prioritize innovation and maximize unit-level profitability."

Taco John's is driving franchise growth through strategic optimization in four key areas: operations, development, branding, and technology:



Operational Simplification: Collaboration with store teams and the brand's independent franchisee association, Association of Taco John's Franchisees (ATJF), has resulted in simplified back-of-house processes, creating a more efficient and seamless operations model.

Accelerated Development: Enhanced market analysis and tailored franchise growth plans are fueling expansion in existing markets and new territories. Future-ready, value-engineered prototypes and real estate strategies provide scalable opportunities for operators.

Revitalized Branding: Updates include refreshed signage, refreshed color palettes, and modernized store design elements, positioning the brand for long-term competitiveness. Advanced Technology : From a cloud-based POS system to AI-driven tools and alternative ordering systems, Taco John's is equipping franchisees with cutting-edge solutions to help drive success.

Instrumental to this momentum has been the appointment of Shannon Iverson , Taco John's Vice President of Development, who joins an impressive leadership team . Since joining in early 2024, Iverson brings deep industry expertise, including her role in helping scale Marco's Pizza to 1200 locations and facilitated expansion into Mexico during her tenure. "This modernization has truly optimized our business model, making it easier than ever for our franchisees to thrive," said Iverson . "We're combining innovative tools with proven systems to support our franchisees while continuing to deliver bold, fresh flavors our guests love."

Taco John's prides itself on bringing the flavor and serving traditional Mexican food with a unique and original "Western" twist. The fusion of bold and savory American flavors with bold spices has created a signature menu utilizing fresh and quality ingredients, including North American beef, Minnesota-grown potatoes, and taco shells cooked in-house daily. These culinary standards set Taco John's apart in the competitive QSR landscape.



"As someone who has grown up with Taco John's and witnessed its evolution firsthand, I'm excited with the direction the brand is heading," said Brian Fuder, second-generation multi-unit franchisee and VP of the Association of Taco John's Franchisees. "The leadership team has struck the right balance between honoring our roots and modernizing with real time feedback from the franchisees. With innovative tools, a focus on quality ingredients, and a commitment to franchisee success, Taco John's is ready for a new era."

Operating nearly 350 locations across 22 states, Taco John's is targeting expansion in the Upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions while also exploring non-traditional growth opportunities nationwide. Comprehensive support for franchisees spans development, training, operations, marketing, supply chain, and technology.

The Taco John's Franchise Disclosure Document reports the top 50% of freestanding restaurants with drive-thru windows average net royalty sales of AUV $1,565,225 during the 2023 calendar year*.

For more information about Taco John's® franchise opportunities, please visit or email Shannon Iverson at [email protected] .

About Taco John's®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's® has been delivering bigger. bolder. better. flavors for over 55 years. Today, Taco John's operates and franchises nearly 350 restaurants across 22 states, solidifying its place as one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in the U.S. Famous for coining Taco Tuesday in 1989, Taco John's offers everyday value with its popular menu. Signature items like Potato Olés® showcase the bold, original flavors that help fans Olé The Day. With generous portions and made-to-order dishes crafted from fresh, high-quality ingredients, Taco John's sets the standard for crave-worthy Mexican fare. Recognized by Entrepreneur as a "Top Food Franchise of 2023" in the Mexican Food category and named one of QSR Magazine's "Top 15 Chains Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players," Taco John's continues to be a standout in the industry. For more information, visit

TacoJohns

and follow Taco John's on

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

Twitter

and

TikTok .

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 50% of U.S. freestanding restaurant with drive-thru windows during the calendar year for 2023. This information appears in Item 19 of Taco John's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD").

SOURCE Taco John's®