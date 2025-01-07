Inception Fertility Names Leigh Herzog As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Herzog joined Inception in 2017 and most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations, where she was responsible for the performance and strategic growth operations of Inception's brands and sites within the company's Eastern division. Most notably, Herzog led significant P&L expansion for several clinics within Inception's clinical network, The Prelude ®, including NYU Langone Fertility Center and Reproductive Biology Associates .

Herzog takes over for Mark Kehoe, who has served as Inception's COO since 2018 and whose leadership helped grow the company into the global fertility leader it is today. "Mark has been a steady hand and an instrumental leader, guiding us through significant milestones and helping shape the strong foundation we stand on today," says TJ Farnsworth, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Inception Fertility. "Leigh has equally been a driving force behind our growth and success, and we are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for Inception under her leadership."

Herzog's appointment represents a seamless transition that keeps Inception firmly anchored in its mission to improve patient journeys for those who need quality reproductive healthcare services to build their families.

"It has been an honor to drive growth across the Inception family over the past seven years. I look forward to serving as our COO, where I can further advance Inception's vision, mission, and leadership in the field of reproductive medicine," says Herzog.

