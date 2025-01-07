Invitation: Presentation Of Sandvik's Report Of The Fourth Quarter 2024

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at approximately 08:00 AM CET.

A combined webcast and call for investors, analysts and will be held at 10:00 AM CET. The report will be presented by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 100 31

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From about 09:30 AM CET presentation slides will be available on our website home

Sandvik AB

further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 707 826 374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 707 211 008.

