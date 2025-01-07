Cents Launches Cents Assist, The First AI-Powered Call Center Built For Laundry Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The leader in laundry business management introduces a revolutionary customer service solution combining AI with human expertise to transform operations for laundromats and dry cleaners.

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cents , the largest leading all-in-one business management powering the way garment care SMBs grow, manage, and understand their businesses, today announced the launch of Cents Assist, an innovative call center and customer experience solution designed exclusively for laundry businesses. This groundbreaking service combines AI-powered technology with human expertise to revolutionize how laundry businesses handle customer communications and order management.

Cents Assist delivers a comprehensive Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution that seamlessly integrates with existing business operations, reducing in-store call volume by up to 90% while improving customer service quality and operational efficiency. The offering includes a trained call center of Laundry experts supported by advanced AI technology specifically trained in industry terminology and the processes of each unique laundry business.

"Cents Assist represents a significant leap forward in how laundry businesses manage customer service," said Alex Jekowsky, CEO and Co-founder of Cents. "By leveraging our multi-lingual call center with CentsIntelligence, our suite of AI tools, we're enabling operators to focus on what matters most – growing their business while providing incredible customer experiences."

Key features of Cents Assist include:



Unlimited calls powered by industry-specific call center and AI voice systems

Order placement over the phone or SMS for seamless customer ordering

Custom escalation processes to choose where to forward messages (you, your attendants, etc.)

Complete integration with Cents and Laundroworks CRM, POS, and card systems

Multi-language support and 24/7 availability Comprehensive call reporting, transcriptions, and analytics

"Your phone isn't just there to answer basic questions like store hours and services, but it's also a way to take in more orders and maintain personalized relationships with your customers," said Pablo Marvel, Sr. Director of Business Development. "With Cents Assist, you instantly create a professional and friendly experience with a system that is sales-trained and remembers your loyal customers."

Early adopters of Cents Assist have reported significant improvements in operational efficiency, with many experiencing a significant reduction in calls and increased order conversion rates. The system's ability to handle after-hours calls and provide consistent, professional service has proven particularly valuable for multi-location operators.

"Before Cents Assist, we were missing calls simply because we needed to prioritize customers standing right in front of us," said Brian Riseland, owner of Laundry Genius. "Since implementing the system, we've seen a direct impact on our bottom line. The system's 100% answer rate means we never miss an opportunity, and customers receive consistent, accurate information about our services. When the phone rings now, we know it's a priority call requiring personalized attention."

While Riseland emphasizes the revenue impact, other operators point to significant operational improvements.

"Implementing Cents Assist has transformed our laundromat's operations," said Dustin Gill of Patio Laundry. "Before, we spent about 2 hours per week managing phone calls, often interrupting staff while they were cleaning or handling wash-and-fold orders. Now, every call is answered professionally, and our attendants can stay focused on their core tasks. The system has streamlined our communication by consolidating our phone lines, and it handles basic customer inquiries that previously disrupted our workflow."

About Cents

Cents

is a leading business management platform that helps laundry business operators grow, manage, and understand their business. With easy-to-use tools for point-of-sale, on-machine payments, revenue tracking, point-of-sale, and delivery services, Cents provides an all-in-one solution for managing the complexities of a laundry business.

Designed with the unique needs of laundromats, dry cleaners, and multi-family/residential businesses in mind, Cents is the premier solution for entrepreneurs in the garment care industry. At the heart of Cents is a commitment to the industry's success, continually driving laundry businesses forward through ever-improving product solutions and strong community support.

Press Contact:

Laurie Wherley

Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

