Suriya-Starrer Retro To Release On May 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) Director Karthik Subbaraj's much-awaited explosive action entertainer, 'Retro', featuring Suriya in the lead, will hit screens on May Day (May 1) this year, its makers announced on Tuesday.

Actor Suriya took to his X timeline on Tuesday evening to make the simple but powerful announcement. Posting a new poster of the film, in which he is seen sporting a grim look and holding a metal club with spikes, Suriya wrote,“#Retro from May 1st.”

Director Karthik Subbaraj, for his part, wrote,“The One from May One !! #Retro in Cinemas Worldwide from May 1st 2025 #LoveLaughterWar #TheOneMayOne.”

The film has been garnering attention ever since the project was first announced. Excitement about the film began to build when the unit chose to release a title teaser.

The title teaser had Pooja Hegde and Suriya seated on the banks of a river, with Suriya promising her that he will bid adieu to a life of violence and rowdyism. He says that his purpose in life will be her love and asks her if she will marry him. She expresses her agreement by planting a kiss on his forehead.

The teaser, which had over a whopping two crore views, made expectations from the film soar even higher with many beginning to await the film's release.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has been produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment. Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde who play the lead, the film will also feature Joju George, Jayaram and Karunakaran in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan while cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas Krishna. The film has Shafique Mohamed Ali editing it and Jacki in charge of art direction. Costumes in the film have been designed by Praveen Raja while stunts have been choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee.