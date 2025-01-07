Sabancı Holding CEO Cenk Alper Joins WBCSD Executive Committee As The Sole Turkish Executive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cenk Alper's Leadership Set to Enhance Turkey's Role in Global Sustainable Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) , a leading global dedicated to advancing sustainable development, has announced its new Executive Committee during the annual General Assembly. Effective January 1, 2025, Cenk Alper, CEO of Sabancı Holding , will join this prestigious committee as the only Turkish executive.Founded in 1995, WBCSD unites CEOs from around 240 of the world's most influential companies, working collaboratively to accelerate sustainable development through innovation, transformative business practices, and shared objectives. Sabancı Holding has proudly been a member of WBCSD since October 2020, actively contributing to sustainability advancements on a global scale.Commenting on his appointment, Cenk Alper expressed the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainability goals:“Sustainability demands collective action across industries, regions, and organizations. Platforms like WBCSD provide invaluable opportunities to exchange ideas, share best practices, and work together towards a more sustainable future. When Sabancı Holding joined WBCSD in October 2020, we were the Council's sole Turkish member. Today, I am honored to represent Turkish business on the Executive Committee, which oversees the strategy and evaluates the effectiveness of the Council's operations. At Sabancı Holding, we are deeply committed to making a meaningful impact. Our Group Purpose, 'We unite Türkiye and the world for a sustainable life with leading enterprises,' reflects our dedication to progress and building partnerships that support a sustainable tomorrow. Joining the WBCSD Executive Committee will enable us to amplify our efforts and contribute to global sustainability initiatives.”Through its involvement in WBCSD, Sabancı Holding continues to influence the future of sustainable development worldwide. For more information, please visit Sabancı's website at .

