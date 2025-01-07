Iran announces readiness for nuclear discussions if handled with ‘respect’

(MENAFN) Iran is open to engaging in nuclear talks, but any discussions will depend on how the U.S. and its allies approach the Islamic Republic, Foreign Abbas Araghchi stated. He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful and that Tehran is willing to address any concerns, though it will not impose self-limitations as long as its activities remain focused on peaceful development.



Araghchi criticized the U.S.’s “maximum pressure” sanctions approach, warning that such tactics only lead to further resistance from Iran. He called for negotiations conducted with dignity and respect. The minister also highlighted Iran's missile capabilities as a key reason why the West is inclined to negotiate, asserting that without them, the West would not be willing to engage in talks.



The 2015 nuclear deal, which temporarily limited Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, collapsed after the U.S. withdrew in 2018. Iran has since increased uranium enrichment, alarming Western powers, especially after the International Atomic Energy Agency reported a significant acceleration in Iran's nuclear activities last month.





