Epson At NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show - Showcasing Solutions For Boosting Business Efficiency And Retail Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Epson has long been committed to helping retailers operate more efficiently and effectively in a competitive market," said Sean Gunduz, director of product marketing,

Business Systems Division, Epson America, "At NRF, we will demonstrate how Epson solutions are designed to streamline checkout, improve inventory management and enhance operational workflows, all while elevating the customer experience."

Epson to showcase its retail solutions, including checkout, labeling & signage, at NRF 2025 in New York City.

Discover Epson's versatile solutions for every retail environment at NRF:



Mobile check out – MobilinkTM compact receipt printers offer a sleek and rugged design with enhanced connectivity providing high-quality prints on-the-go. The OmniLink® mSeries ' sleek and modern thermal receipt printers deliver enhanced connectivity and is engineered for reliable performance in a compact enclosure.

Embedded kiosk solutions – Epson's sleek and compact kiosk printer will be on display, integrated into the REDYREF interactive kiosk. Attendees can also demo the OmniLink TM-m30III housed in the Touch Dynamic self-service kiosk.

Traditional check-out – Epson's broad line of POS products are engineered for reliability and easy integration with solutions to fit virtually any retail need.

Customer service – Whether utilizing buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), curbside pickup or delivery, OmniLink liner-free thermal label printer helps retailers improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet ever-growing demand for digital orders or item labeling in-store.

Visitor management – The ColorWorks® on-demand color label printers can produce full-color badges with color images and identifiers in one step to enhance ID security and branding.

Grocery and deli – ColorWorks label printers are used by grocery stores, butchers, bakeries and delis to elevate brand value and perceived quality with attractive and eye-catching full-color labels. Epson will be showcasing the integrated ColorWorks printer and Ishida Weigh Scale solution that can be used to create full-color labels in real time for prepared foods.

Shipping labels – Label BoostTM software gives businesses a way to transform black-and-white shipping labels into full-color marketing tools that can help increase customer engagement, reduce costs and improve processes.1

Back office – Epson's business printers , engineered with PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology, are ideal for everyday store printing needs. Designed for high-volume jobs, models such as the WorkForce® Pro EM-C800 Color MFP uses a Replaceable Ink Pack System to help minimize interventions and maximize productivity.

Pharmacy – ColorWorks label printers can be used to enhance labels and highlight critical information with color for patient identification, medication risks, allergens, instructions and frequency of use.

Order fulfillment with Kitchen Display System (KDS) – The TrueOrderTM KDS kitchen display system digitizes kitchen operations to enhance productivity and streamline workflow, from food prep to order fulfillment and pickup/delivery. Attendees can experience first-hand how a KDS integrated with an interactive kiosk (embedded with an Epson receipt printer) and offerings from MicroTouch , Logic Controls , Elo and Kitchen Armor can optimize operations and the ordering fulfillment process.

Kitchen printing – Combining exceptional performance and fast, high-quality output with the design known as an industry standard, the TM-U220II impact kitchen and receipt printer allows for online ordering and mPOS and PC-POS systems support for today's busy retail environments.

Flexible digital signage – The PowerLite® 810E extreme short throw lamp-free laser display offers 4K Enhancement2 and is capable of a 160-inch image merely inches away from the wall, making it an ideal alternative to LED walls or multi-panel displays. With the sleek and versatile ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart (sold separately), retailers are able to easily transport the projector to transform nearly any wall into a larger-than-life display. Small and Wide Format Photo and printed in-store signage – SureLab® D1070 and SureLab D570 minilab photo printers offer additional revenue opportunities with in-store services, including small format photo printing (4x6, 5x7, 8x10), photo books and invitations. The SureColor ® P6570 provides stores a way to print large-format high quality photos up to 24" wide and on-demand in-store signage to improve awareness for new products and promotions.

NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show expo will be open Sunday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Epson's full line of retail solutions, visit .

1 Compatible with CW-C4000, CW-C6000, and CW-C6500 series printers.

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

