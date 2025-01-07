Israeli settlers intercept convoy of Palestinian Minister of Local Government

(MENAFN) On Monday, Israeli settlers intercepted the convoy of Palestinian of Local Government, Sami Hijjawi, during his visit to the Masafer Yatta region in the southern West Bank. The of Local reported on that settlers, dressed in Israeli military uniforms, detained the minister and his delegation’s vehicle, without providing further details. This incident follows calls from settlers on social to attack Palestinians in retaliation for a shooting near the Kedumim settlement, which resulted in the deaths of three Israelis earlier on Monday. Additionally, Israeli settlers targeted a Palestinian school in the northern Jordan Valley, injuring at least three Palestinian students.



Roads around Nablus, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, and Salfit were blocked by settlers, who also threw stones at Palestinian vehicles, after these calls for violence. This marks an intensification of attacks by both Israeli settlers and the army in the West Bank, amid a larger ongoing conflict in Gaza. Since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 838 Palestinians and injured nearly 6,700 more in the West Bank. Meanwhile, the Israeli military assault in Gaza has resulted in over 155,000 Palestinian casualties, including many children and women, in what is considered one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history.



Despite two arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes in Gaza, Israel continues its military actions, undermining international calls for accountability. Israel’s occupation of Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese territories has persisted for decades, preventing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

