Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards 2024: Honoring Outstanding Leadership And Talent In The Industry

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious

Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards 2024 unfolded with grandeur at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Greater Noida on January 4, 2025 . Marking its fourth successful edition, the event brought together over 200 professionals from across India's vibrant hospitality sector to recognize and celebrate outstanding leaders and organizations. Organized by Hozpitality Group , the awards exemplify transparency and inclusivity, with winners selected entirely through an open process involving key stakeholders from the industry. The event was made possible with the support of Stave Hospitality and was further bolstered by sponsorship from notable brands, including Prologic First, Scents Circle, Ex Lenze, Aria Lifewater, Absolute Frame Dubai, SRA Gifts and Awards, Wordswork, and UpliftU .

Adding a touch of inspiration, celebrated Indian wrestler Sangram Singh graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Known for his resilience and achievements, Sangram shared motivating insights into perseverance, discipline, and hard work-qualities that parallel the ethos of the hospitality sector.

Celebrating Excellence in Hospitality

The awards honored exceptional talent across individual and corporate categories, spotlighting achievements in leadership, sustainability, guest services, culinary arts, and more. From the coveted Hospitality Leader of the Year to the Hidden Gem of the Year , each accolade highlighted the dedication and innovation driving India's hospitality industry forward.

Notable winners in the personal categories included:



General Manager of the Year : Gold – Utsa Majumder, Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort

Sustainability Champion of the Year : Gold – Tulasiram Gurram, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts Culinary Champion of the Year : Gold – Surya Narayana, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

In the corporate categories, prestigious awards included:



Hotel of the Year (5 Star) : Gold – THE Park Indore

Restaurant of the Year (Fine Dining) : Gold – Asia Alive, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon Best Hotel Management Company of the Year : Gold – Indian Hotels Company Limited

A Judges' Choice Awards segment celebrated individuals who made extraordinary contributions to the industry. Among them:



Lifetime Achievement Award : Dr. Sudhir Andrews

Hospitality Icon of the Year : Rattan Keswani Rising Women Leader in Hospitality : Namrata Sharma, The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts

A Legacy of Recognition

The Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards are part of Hozpitality Group's larger portfolio of global accolades, with 22 award events across the Middle East and India to date. These include the Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards , Chef Excellence Awards , and F&B Excellence Awards . Together, they form a benchmark for celebrating talent, leadership, and innovation in the hospitality industry.

Top 30 General Managers in India

As part of the celebration, Hozpitality unveiled its Best 30 General Managers in India 2024 list, spotlighting exemplary leaders shaping the future of the industry. This year's honorees include:



Abhishek Sahai , Conrad Pune

Kapil Vig , Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini

Pankaj Gupta , Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida Suraj Kumar Jha , Crowne Plaza Ahmedabad City Centre

The awards highlighted the industry's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, cementing its role as a cornerstone of India's economic growth and cultural heritage.

For further information, please contact: Hozpitality Group

About Hozpitality Group:

Hozpitality Group is a leading name in the global hospitality industry, providing a platform for professionals to connect, share, and celebrate excellence in hospitality. With a strong presence in Dubai and India, Hozpitality Group hosts prestigious events, including the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the industry.

