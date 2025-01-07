World-Class Show Jumpers Set to Compete at the 8th Al Shira’aa CSI4* International Horse Show in January 2025

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) New Venue, Thrilling Entertainment, Elite Embryo Auction, and Over €750,000 in Prize Money



Under the Honorary Presidency of HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan, the highly anticipated 8th edition of the Al Shira’aa Horse Show returns with a two-week tour hosted at the new and improved Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club from January 9th to 12th and January 16th to 19th, 2025. This prestigious event has firmly established itself as a highlight on the international show jumping calendar.



This year’s event will feature world-class riders, including Saudi Arabia’s Ramzy Al Duhaimi, currently ranked 1st in the FEI World Cup Arab League Series, Great Britain’s Joe Stockdale (FEI U25 Ranking: 18), Belgium’s Abdel Saiid (FEI World Ranking: 32), Ireland’s Michael Pender (FEI World Ranking: 38), and Germany’s Christian Ahlmann (FEI World Ranking: 42) and David Will (FEI World Ranking: 70), who were part of the winning team at the Longines League of Nations in Abu Dhabi last year.



With over €750,000 in prize money on offer, the competition promises to be an unmissable spectacle. Aside from the top-notch sport, visitors will also enjoy the vibrant Shopping Village, offering food trucks, children’s activities and games, and a variety of equestrian retail outlets for the ultimate shopping experience.



The excitement continues with thrilling entertainment, including the Ride and Drive Class, sponsored by Al Masaood Automobiles, on Saturday, January 11th. This adrenaline-pumping event will see riders tackle a jumping course before racing around a complex course in a car. The following Saturday, January 18th, sees the Six Bar Challenge for CSI4* riders, boasting a prize fund of €40,000, and a special Mother of Nation Costume class, with the world’s top riders tackling a challenging 145cm course in fancy dress!



The Flanders Embryo Auction, which will take place at 8:30 PM on January 18th in the VIP lounge, will showcase 22 world-class black-type embryos. The evening will include live entertainment with a band and DJ.



For those seeking an elevated experience, the VIP hospitality packages offer tables for 4 or 6 persons overlooking the main arena, complete with culinary delights catered by the 5-star award-winning ERTH. For bookings, contact ....



The event schedule spans two exciting weeks. Week 1 runs from January 9th to 12th, 2025, and Week 2 from January 16th to 19th, 2025, with classes starting at 10 AM daily and free general admission for all.



The 2025 Al Shira’aa Horse Show is proudly supported by headline sponsors, including Equitrans Logistics, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Longines, Bolesworth, Al Masaood Automobiles, Nirvana, Amea Power, and Kybun.



