Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Market Research 2025: From Direct To Consumer, Clinical Insights, Pathogen Testing And Agricultural Innovations

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size over five years. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

The report illustrates the diverse roles played by various market participants in the diagnostics sector, ranging from instrument manufacturers and various types of independent labs (specialized, national/regional, analytical), to public labs, hospital labs, physician labs, direct-to-consumer (DTC) labs, sequencing labs, and audit bodies.

These players contribute uniquely across different subfields such as whole genome sequencing, which sees applications in direct-to-consumer markets, research, clinical settings, pathogen testing, and AgriBio. The structure of the industry reveals hospitals' significant share in testing, the importance of economies of scale, the pivotal role of instrument manufacturers, and the ongoing challenges faced by the healthcare industry in adapting to new technologies and market shifts.

This complex ecosystem reflects a dynamic interplay between technological advancements and market demands, shaping the future directions of the diagnostics industry.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.6 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think

2.7 Global Listing Of High Throughput Sequencing Establishments Installed

3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

3.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer

3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

3.1.4 Independent lab analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional lab

3.1.6 Hospital lab

3.1.7 Physician lab

3.1.8 DTC Lab

3.1.9 Sequencing Labs

3.1.10 Audit body

3.2 Whole Genome Sequencing - Markets, Examples and Discussion

3.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches

3.2.2 Research Markets

3.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic

3.2.4 Pathogen Testing

3.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role

3.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

4.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise

4.1.3 Changes in Agriculture

4.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age

4.1.5 Pathogen Challenges

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement

4.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

4.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

4.3.2 Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure

4.3.3 Listing of Current NGS Instrument Specifications

4.3.4 Illumina

4.3.5 ION

4.3.6 Pacific Biosystems

4.3.7 Roche 454

4.3.8 SOLiD

4.3.9 Oxford Nanopore

4.3.9.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?

4.3.9.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencing be used for?

4.3.9.3 Oxford Nanopore Products

4.3.10 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

4.3.11 Linked Reads

4.3.12 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

4.3.13 New Sequencing Technologies

5 WGES Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Epic, GeneDx to broaden WGS potential

5.3 Qiagen QiaSeq xHyb Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Panel

5.4 WGS Uncovers Genetic causes of cerebral palsy

5.5 Rapid WGS Use Recommended for Intensive Care

5.6 Quest and Ultima Genomics to Develop Tests

5.7 WHO Launches WGS Guide

5.8 Myriad Genetics to Study MRD Testing

5.9 Adela Developing Epigenetic Multi-Cancer Detection

5.10 Epic Sciences Expanding Infrastructure for Liquid Biopsy Test

5.11 Bionano Laboratories Announces New Prenatal Whole Genome Tests

5.12 Myriad Genetics Plans Product Launches

5.13 Genomics England, Aims to Sequence 100K Newborns

5.14 Juno Diagnostics NIPT With At-Home Sample Collection

5.15 Cardio Diagnostics Launches Genetic Cardio Risk Test

5.16 Universal Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Further Supported

5.17 Aniling Gets CE-IVD Marks for Cancer Sequencing Tests

5.18 MyOme Lands Investment for WGS

5.19 GenomSys Gains CE Mark for New Genomic Analysis Software

5.20 WGS Finds Lung Cancers Fall Into Molecular Subtypes

5.21 Testing Distinguishes Benign Tumors From Precancerous Condition

5.22 Plan to Sequence All Newborns in UK

5.23 Clear Labs Raises $60M for Nanopore Sequencing

5.24 Variantyx Expands Into Prenatal, Cancer Testing

5.25 Whole-Genome Sequencing Aids Diagnosis in Stockholm

5.26 Variantyx Raises $20M

5.27 Nonacus WGS Service for SARS-CoV-2 Laboratories

5.28 Center to Report Risk Scores in Clinical WGS

5.29 Stanford Launches WGS for Cardiovascular Testing

5.30 Illumina and NY Healthcare Partner on Clinical WGS

5.31 Increased Adoption of WGS Needs Acceptance by Payors, Providers

5.32 Veritas Intercontinental Completes €5M Series B Financing Round

5.33 M2GEN and Discovery Life Sciences in Bioinformatics Agreement

5.34 Genomics England Adopts Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage

5.35 GenomiQa, Icon Group to Validate Genomic Analysis Platform CapeDx

5.36 NHS Wales Introduces WGS for Critically Ill Newborns

5.37 Illumina Achieves EAU for NGS-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

5.38 C2i Genomics to Launch Trials for MRD Detection Tech

5.39 Roche Acquires Sequencing Company Stratos Genomics

5.40 UK COVID-19 Sequencing Consortium Launches

5.41 Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid

5.42 Experience From Centralized Genomic Medicine Lab

5.43 MGI to Enable $100 Human Genome

5.44 Nebula Genomics offers $299 WGS

5.45 Team to Study Campylobacter Omics

5.46 Veritas Genetics Restarts US Business

5.47 NEOGEN, Gencove partner to advance animal genomics

6 Profiles of Key Companies (Partial)

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 1928 Diagnostics

6.3 23andME Inc.

6.4 Abbott Laboratories

6.5 AccuraGen Inc.

6.6 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.7 Admera Health, LLC

6.8 Agilent/Dako

6.9 Akonni Biosystems

6.10 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.11 LLC

6.12 Anchor Dx

6.13 ARUP Laboratories

6.14 BaseClear

6.15 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.18 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.19 Bioarray Genetics

6.20 Biocept, Inc.

6.21 Biodesix Inc.

6.22 BioFluidica

6.23 BioGenex

6.24 Biolidics Ltd

6.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.26 Bioneer Corporation

6.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.28 Bio-Techne

6.29 C2i Genomics

6.30 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.31 CellMax Life

6.32 Centogene

6.33 Circulogene

6.34 Clear Labs

6.35 Clinical Genomics

6.36 Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

6.37 CosmosID

6.38 Dante Labs

6.39 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.40 Day Zero Diagnostics.

6.41 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.42 Element Biosciences

6.43 Element Biosciences

6.44 Epic Sciences

6.45 Epigenomics AG

6.46 Eurofins Scientific

6.47 Excellerate Bioscience

6.48 Fabric Genomics

6.49 Freenome

6.50 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

7 The Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application

7.3 Global Market by Organism

7.4 Global Market by Product

8 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Application

8.1 Research

8.2 Clinical Human

8.3 Clinical Human Rapid

8.4 Clinical Tumor

8.5 Clinical Pathogen

8.6 Direct to Consumer

8.7 Agriculture/Other

9 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Organism

9.1 Human

9.2 Pathogen

9.3 Other Organism

10 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Product

10.1 Instruments

10.2 Reagents

10.3 Analysis

10.4 Software & Other

11 Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

12.4 The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

