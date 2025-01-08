UP Government Partners With Google Cloud To Launch AI-Powered Agriculture Network

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Jan 8 (KNN) In a move set to boost the agricultural landscape of Uttar Pradesh, the state has partnered with Cloud to launch the Gemini-powered Beckn-enabled Uttar Pradesh Open for Agriculture.

This innovative platform, announced on Tuesday, will provide millions of farmers with seamless access to critical services such as advisory support, credit, mechanisation, and linkages-all through a single digital interface.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Ashish Wattal, Managing Director of Google Cloud India & SAARC.

Senior officials from Google Cloud, USA, and the U.P. government witnessed the landmark agreement.

The Open Network, powered by Google's Gemini framework, is designed as a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)-the first of its kind in India's agricultural sector.

Unlike traditional, closed marketplace apps, this network is open and decentralised, allowing service providers from diverse sectors to join and connect with farmers effortlessly.

Farmers will be able to access the network using voice commands in languages such as Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, and Punjabi. More languages are slated to be added in 2025, ensuring inclusivity across the state's vast and diverse agricultural community.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh hailed the initiative as a pivotal step in realizing the state's vision of doubling farmer incomes.

“This is a strong demonstration of our commitment to good governance and digital empowerment by equipping our farmers with tools to thrive in the 21st century,” he said.

Google Cloud's DPI-in-a-Box solution and the Beckn Protocol underpin the initiative. The project invites innovation, enabling developers and service providers to create farmer-facing solutions that foster competition and innovation in the agricultural sector.

Ashish Wattal, MD, Google Cloud India, emphasised the collaboration's significance:“Through this Gemini-powered Open Network, the government has created an open and decentralised approach that innovators can leverage to build solutions for farmers.”

This partnership showcases Uttar Pradesh's commitment to harnessing technology to empower its farmers and bolster the agricultural economy, offering a model for future digital transformations.

(KNN Bureau)