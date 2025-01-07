Net Worth Of ₹118 Lakh Crore: Check Who Owns More Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg's Combined Wealth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The British Royal Family's net worth is estimated at an impressive £69 billion ( ₹7.4 lakh crore), as per Forbes. This wealth comes from tangible assets like properties, estates and the immense value of the family brand.

Key contributors to their fortune include the Duchy of Cornwall and the Duchy of Lancaster, which are vast estates comprising land, property and other assets tied directly to the Sovereign.

The Duchy of Lancaster alone has net assets valued at £652.8 million ( ₹7,020 crore) and includes iconic landmarks like the Savoy Hotel and Somerset House. King Charles himself holds an estimated personal fortune of £559.6 million ( ₹6,018 crore), placing him among the wealthiest individuals in the UK.

While the British Royals possess significant wealth, they are dwarfed by the riches of the House of Saud, the ruling family of Saudi Arabia. With an estimated net worth of £1.1 trillion ( ₹118 lakh crore), the Saudi Royal Family's wealth surpasses that of the British monarchy by a staggering margin.

This fortune is largely attributed to their vast oil reserves, funding luxurious lifestyles with grand palaces, private jets, yachts and priceless art collections.

The Middle Eastern Royal Families, including those from the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, continue to prosper, thanks to their resource-rich economies. For the British Royal Family, their wealth is rooted in tradition and legacy, ensuring their enduring significance on the global stage.

Net worth of world's richest people

In comparison, the world's richest man, Elon Musk, holds a net worth of $425.2 billion ( ₹36 lakh crore) while Bill Gates stands at $105 billion ( ₹9 lakh crore), as per Forbes.

Jeff Bezos, the second richest man in the world, has a net worth of $241 billion ( ₹20.6 lakh crore) while Mark Zuckerberg, the third richest among all, has a net worth of $175 billion ( ₹15 lakh crore).