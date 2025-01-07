Reclaimed Rubber From Devulcanization Market Share To Rise At 10.0% CAGR, To Reach USD 1,489.36 Million By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ongoing technological progression in devulcanization machinery and procedures is boosting the reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market. New York, USA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data The global Reclaimed Rubber from Devulcanization Market was valued at USD 577.36 million in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow to USD 1,489.36 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Market Overview Devulcanized rubber is an elevated assessed configuration of extinct rubber since devulcanized substance can be somewhat revulcanized and somewhat restore virgin rubber in particular compounds and applications involving tires. Presently, only a small aggregate of devulcanized systems is functioning on an industrial scale. These are essentially small potential systems that are devulcanizing rubber production failures or rubber reclaimed from waste tires. There are varied kinds of devulcanization technologies in the market. To name a few are chemical, purely mechanical, machinal with supercritical CO2, chemical/mechanical, microwave, ultrasonic and organic. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Key Insights from Report

The market for reclaimed rubber from devulcanization is significantly shaped by zero logistics and waste-gathering prices.

The reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market segmentation is mainly based on type, form, application, and region.

Based on form, the powder segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Reclaimed Rubber from Devulcanization Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 577.36 million Market size value in 2025 USD 633.52 million Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 1,489.36 million CAGR 10.0% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market's Growth Drivers

Strict Government Directives : The market is witnessing steep growth due to strict government directives or refuse handling worldwide. Governments globally have commenced to inflict stringent directives on the handling of nonbiodegradable refuse and reprocessing instructions to confront ecological influence. In some areas, governments are offering inducements for reprocessing nonbiodegradable commodities and locating prizes for waste processors and recycling businesses, which contributes to the reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market growth.

Surge in Ecological Justifiability : The market growth is propelled by the surge in ecological justifiability operations by prominent contenders and controlling bodies of prominent nations. The reprocessing of rubber coincides with this exercise as it prevents the approach of contemporary nonbiodegradable configurations and utilizes the prevailing rubber refuse.

Growing Automotive Industry : The automotive industry globally is growing because of the growing disposable income of the normal population. The industry is a prominent end user of rubber especially for the production of several ingredients such as tires. Because of the growing prices of contemporary rubber substances, the industry is moving its inclination toward reprocessed rubber.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

List of Reclaimed Rubber from Devulcanization Market Key Players



Rubberlink

Tyromer Inc.

Austin Rubber Company

Arduro Regen RBR

Polylema

Dolphin Rubbers Ltd

Circular Rubbers Technologies Inc

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Rubber Conversion Srl

Geographical Analysis

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market share. This can be attributed to a sizeable aggregate of end users rendering endeavors to obtain sustainability objectives. The region is the most prominent reprocessor of rubber substances, especially tires.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the region's integrated endeavors to encourage the reprocessing of several kinds of refuse involving synthetic rubbers by altering strategies and providing stimulus to function in the business. As per the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperations, local government will offer tax stimulus to firms functioning in reprocessing and an effortless consent procedure for contemporary contenders to enter.





Inquire more about this report before purchasing:

Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook



Synthetic Rubber Natural Rubber

By Form Outlook



Powder

Sheet Other

By Application Outlook



Automotive & Aircraft Tires

Cycle Tires

Retreading

Belts & Hoses

Footwear

Molded Rubber Goods Others

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

Browse More Research Reports:

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market

Self-Healing Coating Market

Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Market

Amphoteric Surfactants Market

Ultra-Fine Aluminum Hydroxide Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter