ASEZA Approves Allocation Of 170 Dunums To National Water Carrier Project

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Saturday announced a series of decisions aimed at fostering investment, promoting sustainability, and enhancing community development.

ASEZA approved the sale of a 1,583-square-metre commercial centre building in Aqaba's central commercial and district, which will be publicly auctioned for purposes, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

ASEZA also approved the allocation of a 5-dunum plot of land for a circular project, funded by a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) grant, to establish an innovative waste recycling hub that fosters sustainable growth and environmental innovation in Aqaba.

The board also approved allocating 170 dunums of land to support the National Water Carrier Project, a strategic infrastructure initiative developed in cooperation with the Aqaba Development Corporation as part of the Kingdom's Economic Modernisation Vision to enhance water accessibility and improve living standards.

To improve services for travellers along the Aqaba-Amman highway, ASEZA approved rezoning a plot of land in the Al Quweira region from residential to mixed-use, enabling the establishment of a service station featuring essential facilities, including electric vehicle charging stations, to better meet the needs of travellers.

The board also endorsed the results of a developmental competition designed to raise environmental awareness, encourage community participation in cleanliness and beautification efforts, and foster positive neighbourhood competition.

Winners will be announced at an upcoming ceremony organised by ASEZA.