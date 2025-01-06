Mortgage Industry Podcast The Big Picture With Rich Swerbinsky And Rob Chrisman Welcomes Floify President Sofia Rossato As January 9 Guest

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) CLEVELAND, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Top mortgage podcast The Big Picture , broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, this week features executive Sofia Rossato, president and general manager of Floify , a leading mortgage point-of-sale solution and subsidiary of Porch Group, A respected proptech and fintech executive with more than 20 years' experience growing companies in startup and large corporate environments, Rossato brings a market-tested perspective to the challenges and opportunities mortgage lenders contend with during the U.S. housing industry's fluctuations.







Central to Rossato's career is her championship of features that improve homeownership accessibility. Under her guidance, Floify became the first mortgage point-of-sale system to offer such features as single sign-on functionality for borrowers and lenders, multilingual subtitles for loan applicants and an ADA-compliant borrower interface. She has also overseen Floify's rapid rollout of several features designed to help lenders and brokers optimize operations and provide borrowers with outstanding service, such as automated verification of income and employment, the ability to collect applicants' rent payment history for evaluation by the GSEs and dual automatic underwriting system (AUS) functionality.

Prior to leading at Floify, Rossato was managing director and COO for the billion-dollar information division of IHS Markit. She was also CEO of SnapEngage, an omni-channel messaging platform and early adopter of AI.

Rossato's episode will broadcast live on Thursday, January 9, at 3 p.m. ET.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman-author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective-The Big Picture podcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the podcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit to subscribe.

