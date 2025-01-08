Ukrainian, Bulgarian to cooperate in fields of education, science

(MENAFN) of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi of Ukraine and his Bulgarian counterpart Galin Tsokov inked a collaboration and exchange contracts. Lisovyi posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reads.



"The first international agreement of 2025. Today, we signed a new protocol on cooperation and exchanges with the Minister of Education and Science of Bulgaria," Lisovyi stated.



In line with the minister, the document puts the bases for collaboration for the coming four years in the aspects of academic mobility of students and researchers; advanced teacher training and exchanges between Bulgaria and Ukraine; assistance for national minority students and guaranteeing their right to learn their native tongue at all educational levels in Bulgarian and Ukrainian municipal general secondary schools; and direct collaboration between the two nations' higher education institutions under the auspices of Erasmus+, Horizon Europe, and other EU initiatives.



Lisovyi stated he had called Tsokov to visit the Ukrainian capital to pursue the talks, in addition to see how educational and research facilities function after a full-scale conflict.





