Nvidia introduces cutting-edge AI-powered GPUs at CES 2025

(MENAFN) With Nvidia Corporation, a leading US tech company, unveiling its latest lineup of AI-driven graphics processors during CES 2025 in Las Vegas, the landscape of competition takes a transformative turn.



As the demand for AI-integrated grows, consumers gain access to tasks that were once the domain of supercomputers—now achievable on laptops at reasonable prices.



On Tuesday, Nvidia revealed its most advanced GPUs for gamers, developers, and creative professionals: the GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs for desktops and laptops.



The GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, the pinnacle of Nvidia’s consumer offerings, boasts a record-breaking 92 billion transistors and delivers an impressive 3,352 trillion AI operations per second (TOPS).



The RTX 5090 is priced at USD1,999, followed by the RTX 5080 at USD999 (1,800 AI TOPS), the RTX 5070 Ti at USD749 (1,400 AI TOPS), and the RTX 5070 at USD549 (1,000 AI TOPS).



GeForce Blackwell technology arrives in laptops, bringing desktop-level features and delivering a significant leap in portable computing, with exceptional graphics performance and energy efficiency.



Built on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the GeForce RTX 50 Series integrates fifth-generation Tensor Cores and fourth-generation RT Cores, enabling revolutionary advancements in AI-powered rendering, such as neural shading, lifelike digital human simulations, and enhanced geometry and lighting.

MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109066366