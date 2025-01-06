Dollar Drops As Trump Administration Considers Moderate Tariffs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Times reports that the dollar fell over 1% against the Brazilian real on Monday. This decline aligns with a positive outlook for emerging currencies.



The shift follows news that the administration may implement less aggressive tariffs in the United States. The U.S. currency closed above 6.10 reais, despite its retreat in Brazil.



The trading session saw reduced liquidity at the start of the new year. The spot dollar ended 1.11% lower at 6.1143 reais. On the B3 exchange, the February dollar contract dropped 1.18% to 6.1415 reais by 5:03 PM.



Global markets reacted to a Washington Post report about Trump 's advisors. They are exploring tariff plans that would apply to all countries but focus on critical imports only.



Current discussions center on imposing tariffs in sectors deemed vital to national or economic security. The dollar weakened against most currencies, including the real.







Investors reduced risk premiums added to exchange rates after Trump's election victory in late 2024. This move reflected the belief that less strict U.S. tariffs would benefit commodity-exporting countries' currencies.



The spot dollar hit a low of 6.0923 reais (-1.43%) at 10:33 AM following the Post's report. Trump later dismissed the story as "fake news," causing the dollar to regain some ground.



This market reaction highlights the impact of trade policies on currency values. It also underscores the interconnectedness of global economies.



Investors closely watch political developments for potential effects on international trade and currency markets. The dollar's decline against the real reflects broader market sentiment.



Traders appear cautiously optimistic about emerging markets' prospects. However, the situation remains fluid as policy details emerge and global economic conditions evolve.

