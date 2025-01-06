Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports In December 2024 A Passenger Traffic Increase Of 2.9% Compared To 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or“GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for December 2024, compared with December 2023. For December 2024, the total number of terminal at GAP's 12 Mexican airports increased by 3.4%, compared to December 2023. Guadalajara and Tijuana airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 8.2% and 2.7% respectively, while Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos airports presented a decrease of 1.8% and 0.9% respectively, compared to December 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 5.6%, compared to December 2023.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Dec-23 Dec-24 % Change Jan- Dec 23 Jan- Dec 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,030.4 1,083.7 5.2% 12,502.9 11,939.5 (4.5%) Tijuana* 711.6 714.6 0.4% 8,870.4 8,431.6 (4.9%) Los Cabos 252.9 251.4 (0.6%) 2,965.7 2,830.4 (4.6%) Puerto Vallarta 230.6 248.5 7.7% 2,860.1 2,841.9 (0.6%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 190.9 190.7 (0.1%) 2,345.6 2,116.6 (9.8%) Hermosillo 183.5 190.9 4.0% 2,114.3 2,074.4 (1.9%) Kingston 0.2 0.4 145.8% 1.8 2.9 60.9% Morelia 66.6 65.4 (1.8%) 795.8 645.9 (18.8%) La Paz 105.1 108.6 3.4% 1,102.0 1,191.9 8.2% Mexicali 147.1 104.0 (29.3%) 1,596.7 1,026.9 (35.7%) Aguascalientes 52.9 56.6 7.1% 639.7 636.1 (0.6%) Los Mochis 43.8 57.8 32.0% 463.8 577.4 24.5% Manzanillo 11.8 12.2 3.2% 112.8 128.3 13.7% Total 3,027.3 3,084.7 1.9 % 36,371.5 34,443.8 (5.3 %) International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Dec-23 Dec-24 % Change Jan- Dec 23 Jan- Dec 24 % Change Guadalajara 531.6 606.9 14.2% 5,207.4 5,909.1 13.5% Tijuana* 395.6 422.3 6.7% 4,324.5 4,114.1 (4.9%) Los Cabos 448.0 443.1 (1.1%) 4,749.8 4,657.8 (1.9%) Puerto Vallarta 467.4 437.0 (6.5%) 3,927.6 3,961.6 0.9% Montego Bay 495.0 467.4 (5.6%) 5,211.7 5,057.0 (3.0%) Guanajuato 83.6 109.5 31.0% 875.2 1,052.4 20.2% Hermosillo 7.3 6.9 (6.0%) 75.5 82.5 9.2% Kingston 155.8 177.0 13.7% 1,746.3 1,774.3 1.6% Morelia 49.9 66.6 33.4% 588.5 658.8 12.0% La Paz 1.1 2.2 104.9% 13.9 14.1 1.8% Mexicali 0.5 0.6 18.8% 6.9 7.3 4.4% Aguascalientes 25.7 29.9 16.4% 288.3 325.7 13.0% Los Mochis 0.7 0.6 (11.5%) 6.9 7.8 13.0% Manzanillo 10.2 12.3 20.4% 67.7 90.1 33.1% Total 2,672.4 2,782.3 4.1 % 27,090.2 27,712.6 2.3 % Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Dec-23 Dec-24 % Change Jan- Dec 23 Jan- Dec 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,562.0 1,690.6 8.2% 17,710.2 17,848.7 0.8% Tijuana* 1,107.2 1,136.9 2.7% 13,194.9 12,545.8 (4.9%) Los Cabos 700.9 694.5 (0.9%) 7,715.5 7,488.2 (2.9%) Puerto Vallarta 698.0 685.5 (1.8%) 6,787.7 6,803.5 0.2% Montego Bay 495.0 467.4 (5.6%) 5,211.7 5,057.0 (3.0%) Guanajuato 274.5 300.1 9.4% 3,220.8 3,169.0 (1.6%) Hermosillo 190.7 197.7 3.7% 2,189.9 2,156.9 (1.5%) Kingston 155.9 177.4 13.8% 1,748.1 1,777.1 1.7% Morelia 116.5 132.0 13.3% 1,384.3 1,304.6 (5.8%) La Paz 106.2 110.8 4.4% 1,115.8 1,206.0 8.1% Mexicali 147.7 104.6 (29.2%) 1,603.6 1,034.1 (35.5%) Aguascalientes 78.6 86.5 10.2% 928.0 961.8 3.6% Los Mochis 44.5 58.4 31.3% 470.7 585.2 24.3% Manzanillo 22.1 24.5 11.2% 180.5 218.4 21.0% Total 5,699.7 5,867.1 2.9 % 63,461.7 62,156.4 (2.1 %) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX users (in thousands): Airport Dec-23 Dec-24 % Change Jan- Dec 23 Jan- Dec 24 % Change Tijuana 391.5 414.3 5.8% 4,288.0 4,048.6 (5.6%)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors : The seats available during December 2024 decreased by 3.1%, compared to December 2023. The load factors for the month went from 80.4% in December 2023 to 85.5% in December 2024.





New routes:



Guadalajara – Mexicali: Viva



Guadalajara – Ciudad Obregon: Viva



Guadalajara – Torreon: Viva



Guadalajara – Puerto Escondido: Viva



Guadalajara – Tulum: Volaris



Guadalajara – Oakland: Viva



Guadalajara – Las Vegas: Viva



Guadalajara – San Antonio: Viva



Guadalajara – Fresno: Alaska



Guadalajara – Dallas-Fort Worth: Viva



Guadalajara – Las Vegas: Aeromexico



Guadalajara – Miami: Aeromexico



Guadalajara – Orlando: Aeromexico



Guadalajara – Denver: Aeromexico



Mexicali – Guadalajara: Viva



Manzanillo – Los Angeles: Aeromexico



Montego Bay – Lima: LATAM Kingston – Fort Lauderdale: Caribbean Airlines



