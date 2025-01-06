Carl Black Roswell Offers Zero Percent APR Financing On 2024 GMC EV Models

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 2024 GMC EV lineup



This exclusive offer is available on some of the most anticipated electric in the GMC lineup:



GMC Hummer EV SUV: Combining rugged performance with electric innovation, this SUV is designed for adventure.



GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck: This bold electric truck offers impressive towing capabilities and off-road prowess.



GMC Sierra EV: The GMC Sierra EV offers electric power and premium features for work and play.



Offer details and requirements



For every $1,000 financed, buyers will enjoy low monthly payments of just $16.67, with no interest accruing throughout the financing term. However, not all customers will qualify for this special rate. This promotion is available exclusively for new retail delivery purchases and cannot be combined with lease offers or other purchase programs.



To take advantage of this offer, drivers must complete their purchase by March 3, 2025. Carl Black Roswell encourages interested customers to act quickly, as this opportunity won't last forever.



About Carl Black Roswell



Located in Roswell, GA, Carl Black Roswell is dedicated to providing exceptional service and a wide selection of vehicles to meet the needs of every driver. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, the dealership continues to offer competitive pricing, expert guidance, and unparalleled support.

SOURCE Carl Black Roswell