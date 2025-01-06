Freightcar America, Inc. Announces Agreement To Redeem All Outstanding Preferred Shares With New Term Loan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New financing arrangement reduces Company's cost of capital by approximately 40%

Further enhances flexibility, cash generation and ability to support growth strategy

CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the“Company”), a diversified and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today announced it has completed a new term loan facility. The proceeds from the term loan will be used to redeem all outstanding shares of Series C Preferred Stock, as well as settle all related accrued dividends.

Highlights:



The Company closed a $115 million 4-year term loan agreement on December 31st, 2024 (the“Term Loan”).

Proceeds from the Term Loan were used to redeem all 85,412 shares of Series C Preferred Stock that were outstanding and all accrued dividends as of December 31st, 2024. The Term Loan is priced at SOFR + 600, which will reduce the Company's existing cost of capital by approximately 40%, resulting in savings of approximately $9.2 million in the first year, or approximately $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis.



Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, commented,“As further testament to the strength and momentum of FreightCar America, I am extremely pleased to announce that we have taken an important step to improve our capital structure and lower borrowing costs. The completion of this financing along with the retirement of our Series C Preferred Stock enhances our financial flexibility, cash flow generation and allows us to continue executing our growth strategy with even greater confidence and agility.”

For additional information about the Company's update, please refer to the Company's Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit .

Investor Contact ...

