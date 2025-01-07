Stocks On Sale: Intel, Ford, And Sezzle

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Still trading in the dog house, Intel (INTC) closed below $20.00 on Monday. The firm unveiled a new set of processors for gaming laptops.

At CES 2025, Intel announced the Intel Core Ultra 200V, Ultra 200U, Ultra 200HX, and H series. The latter two models have better performance and efficient cores. Intel is targeting the creative user who needs a mobile solution. The chip will have AI acceleration, and Intel will have the 200HX available in the first half of 2025.

Intel's Core Ultra 200S desktop chip comes in 65-watt and 35-watt variants.

Ford (F) will open at below $10.00 this morning. The stock pays a dividend that yields 7.89% but the markets are signaling a risk of a dividend cut. Still, Ford usually keeps its dividend and pays a special one when business conditions allow for it.

In 2024, Ford added 20 basis points to its market share, to 12.6%. By comparison, General Motors (GM) added 40 bps, to 17.0%.

Sezzle (SEZL) is not a cheap stock in valuation terms but is down from its $477.53 high in November. The stock closed at $276.05. Hindenburg Research issued a short report on Dec. 18, 2024. The firm thinks that Sezzle has risks from selling very risky loans. However, Sezzle's credit loss was 2.3% last quarter. This is similar to that of Affirm, at a 2.1% credit loss. Therefore, Sezzle is not as risky as the short report suggested.

