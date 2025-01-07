عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 8, 2025: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures

Delhi Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 8, 2025: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures


1/7/2025 9:00:43 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 18.18 °C on January 8, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 8.05 °C and 21.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 28% with a wind speed of 28 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:40 PM


Delhi AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 158.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 9, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.56 °C and a maximum of 22.37 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 17%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 158.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.


Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 9, 2025 18.18 Sky is clear
January 10, 2025 19.53 Scattered clouds
January 11, 2025 20.19 Sky is clear
January 12, 2025 18.10 Light rain
January 13, 2025 18.48 Light rain
January 14, 2025 20.33 Sky is clear
January 15, 2025 20.75 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 25.38 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 20.83 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai 25.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru 23.21 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad 23.47 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad 20.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 16.15 °C Few clouds
Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 7, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

MENAFN07012025007365015876ID1109066027


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search