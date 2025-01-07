New Industrial Park To Be Created In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to create an industrial park in the Kyiv region, which will generate 1,500 new jobs.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal during a meeting on January 7, Ukrinform reports citing his Telegram .

"The government has decided to create another industrial park, which will be located in the Kyiv region. This initiative will generate 1,500 new jobs and attract over UAH 1 billion in investments," he stated.

Following this decision, the number of industrial parks in Ukraine will reach 100.

As Ukrinform reported, the state has allocated UAH 1.1 billion for industrial parks this year.