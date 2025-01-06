Exciting News: Affordable Apartment Community Coming To Woodbury, MN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A rendering of Woodbury's newest affordable apartment community

Real Estate Equities announces new affordable development set to enhance Woodbury's community by 2026.

WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exciting News: Affordable Apartment Community Coming to Woodbury, MNReal Estate Equities is thrilled to announce the official closing of The Reserve at Settler's Ridge, a brand-new affordable apartment community in Woodbury, MN. The closing took place on December 30, 2024, marking a significant milestone in our mission to bring quality housing to the area.The two-phase project will feature a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments designed for households earning 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Along with thoughtfully designed homes, The Reserve at Settler's Ridge will offer a range of great amenities, including:.A welcoming community room for residents to gather.A modern fitness center.Convenient underground parking.Beautiful outdoor spaces with patios, green areas, and walking trailsConstruction on the first phase is kicking off in just a few weeks, and the second phase will break ground this spring. Both phases are expected to wrap up by 2026, giving Woodbury residents even more affordable living options.“This was a great way to close out 2024,” shared Patrick Ostrom, Managing Development Partner at Real Estate Equities.“We're excited to get started on this project and to bring these homes to life.”Real Estate Equities, based in St. Paul, MN, specializes in multifamily development and management. With a focus on creating communities that balance luxury with affordability, the company remains dedicated to enhancing the lives of its residents.

Julia Norfolk

Real Estate Equities

+1 9522209122

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.