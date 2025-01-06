Double Trouble: Bolsonaro Charged With Coup Attempt And Vaccine Fraud

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, faces indictment for allegedly attempting a coup and falsifying vaccination records. This marks the first time in Brazil's history that an elected president faces such serious accusations.



The indicted Bolsonaro and 36 others for allegedly trying to stage a coup following his 2022 election loss. Investigators uncovered a plot involving plans to assassinate key figures, including President Lula and a Supreme Court justice.



Additionally, Bolsonaro was indicted for allegedly instructing an official to alter public health records to falsely show he and his daughter received COVID-19 vaccines. This charge carries a potential 12-year prison sentence.



The indictments highlight the ongoing legal challenges Bolsonaro faces, including investigations into pandemic mismanagement and luxury jewelry importation.







These cases could significantly impact Brazil's political future and the strength of its right-wing movement. While Bolsonar maintains a loyal base of about one-third of the electorate, opinion polls show that most Brazilians support holding him accountable.



The upcoming municipal elections will serve as a litmus test for Bolsonaro's enduring political influence. As the legal proceedings unfold, they may reshape Brazil 's political landscape, affecting everything from local elections to international partnerships.



In short, the outcome of these cases could have far-reaching implications for Brazil's democracy and its position on the global stage.

MENAFN06012025007421016031ID1109060767