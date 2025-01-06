EC Set To Announce Schedule For J&K Bye-Polls

Sources said that the poll-body is expected to unveil the schedule for the election for these two seats in the next few days.

“The announcement in this regard is likely to be made this week,” they said, adding that would take place in the second or third week of February.

While Budgam seat was vacated by Omar Abdullah, who chose to retain the party stronghold of Ganderbal , the Nagrota seat became vacant following the demise of BJP leader Devinder Singh Rana.

While BJP is likely to field Devinder Singh Rana's daughter, Devyani Rana, as its candidate from Nagrota seat, all eyes are on who will be NC's candidate from Budgam seat.

The NC has not even provided any inkling about who will be its candidate from the seat, evoking widespread curiosity among political observers and voters alike. In 2024 J&K polls, Omar Abdullah won Budgam seat by defeating Muntazir Mehdi, son of separatist leader Agha Hassan, by a margin of more than 18000 votes. Rana won Nagrota seat by defeating Joginder Singh of National Conference by 30,472 votes.

